For Tyrel Dodson, the chance to reconnect with Dan Morgan was all he needed to hear

"Bringing a guy like Tyrel in, that's a veteran guy that we could elevate at some point," Morgan said after the cut deadline. "When I was in Buffalo, we signed Tyrel as a UDFA. So me and him had a really close relationship, and just selling him on the idea of coming and being on our practice squad, he was all for it.

"I know he had other opportunities, and I think my and his relationship definitely helped out, and he's excited to be here. He wants to help be a leader, and he wants to play too."

But for Dodson, that made his decision to come here as a practice squader for a week, and his decision to stay, an easy one.