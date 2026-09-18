Week 2 Friday Injury Report: Bobby Brown ruled out

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers have some questions on defense heading into Week 2.
Defensive tackle Bobby Brown III (back) was ruled out after he was held out of Friday's practice. That leaves the Panthers young and thin behind Pro Bowler Derrick Brown.
Outside linebacker Patrick Jones II (back) is also questionable, after he was a limited participant in practice for the third straight day. He missed last week's game.
Wide receiver Jalen Coker (ankle) was not listed with a game status, after participating fully Friday.
Tight end Darren Waller had a rest day Wednesday, but has otherwise participated all week and does not have a game status on the report.