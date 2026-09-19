5 things to watch as Panthers begin division race in Atlanta

"He looked fresh," Idzik said of Hubbard in Week 1. The running back was sidelined early in 2025 with a hamstring injury and never saw the same snap share the rest of the year as Rico Dowdle took control of the unit during Hubbard's absence.

After an offseason targeting his hamstring, Hubbard says he feels better than ever, and Idzik saw it in action in the opener, on the play before a deep touchdown to Coker.

"(There was a run), a simple wide zone run that we give to Chuba, and he's roaring off the ball and he gets his 5 yards and I went right up to him after that drive, and I said, 'You getting us 5 rather than a grimy 3 — just because of his aggressiveness off the ball and the way the O-line just came off the ball — that keeps us ahead of the sticks and that allows us to play balanced football and take play action shots.

"That all comes back to Chuba just playing fast and aggressive, and I showed that to the whole group, because I really want them all to think that way. If we come off fast and aggressive, we can rotate guys in.