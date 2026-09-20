Halfway around the world and back: The week that was for Luke Kuechly

CHARLOTTE — The questions were simple ones. Do you know what day it is? Do you know what time it is?

"It's Sunday. It's almost 1 o'clock," Luke Kuechly replied last Sunday morning, and his estimate was only off by an hour and some change. But considering what he had been through the past week, he had the operative part right.

"It's game day."

For Luke Kuechly, getting to game day last week was no simple task.

All it took was about 20,000 air miles, close enough to around the world that the difference can only be measured in coffee. And there was a lot of coffee, most of it black. But also a lot of sleep, but only when it made sense.

Because for Luke Kuechly to do anything, it requires a plan. And to call a pair of football games 65 hours apart on opposite sides of the globe required the Luke Kuechly-est of plans.

On Thursday of Week 1, he was in Melbourne, Australia, calling the 49ers and Rams for Netflix, which became a case study in the importance of getting the travel right. Then Sunday at 1 p.m., he was in his normal spot in the radio booth next to Jake Delhomme and Anish Shroff for the Panthers Radio Network call of the opener against the Bears. He saw a lot of football, a whole lot of the inside of an airplane (and his eyelids), but not a single kangaroo.

But by the time kickoff rolled around in Charlotte, he was back in his natural habitat.

"This part was always going to happen," he replied when asked if he was sure he was going to get back home and be coherent in time to call a Panthers game on the radio. "A lot of it is just planning."