Panthers promote two from the practice squad for Week 2

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers added some familiar depth for defense and special teams for Sunday's game against the Falcons.
The team brought up outside linebacker Jeremiah Moon and safety Isaiah Simmons from the practice squad by standard elevation for Week 2. That's the same move as last week.
Teams can promote up to two players from the practice squad each week, and they automatically revert to the practice squad following the game. Individual players can be elevated up to three times before they'd have to be signed to the 53-man roster to appear in another game. This is each of their second elevations.
Moon adds depth at outside linebacker, where Patrick Jones II is questionable because of a back injury.
He'll join Jaelan Phillips, Princely Umanmielen, Trevis Gipson, and Thomas Incoom in the rotation there.
Simmons is one of the team's top special teams players,
View photos from the Panthers' practice as the team prepares to take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 2.