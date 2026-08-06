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Panthers waive one, release another on offense

Aug 06, 2026 at 03:32 PM
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Kassidy Hill
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CANTON, Oh. — The Carolina Panthers have made a series of roster moves ahead of Thursday night's Hall of Fame game to open the preseason.

The Panthers have waived wide receiver Ainias Smith with an injury settlement and released guard Saahdiq Charles with an injury settlement, the team announced on Thursday.

Charles was initially placed on injured reserve Wednesday with a calf injury that had held him out of recent practices. As part of that Wednesday move, Carolina brought back offensive lineman Jake Curhan.

Smith was first drafted by the Eagles in the fifth round in 2024. He appeared in seven games, starting one, and pulled in seven receptions for 41 yards and one touchdown. He spent all of 2025 on the Panthers practice squad.

PHOTOS: Panthers take off for Hall of Fame game against Arizona Cardinals

See photos of the Panthers' best fits as they travel to Canton to take on the Cardinals in the Hall of Fame preseason game, courtesy of American Airlines.

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