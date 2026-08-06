Panthers waive one, release another on offense

CANTON, Oh. — The Carolina Panthers have made a series of roster moves ahead of Thursday night's Hall of Fame game to open the preseason.

The Panthers have waived wide receiver Ainias Smith with an injury settlement and released guard Saahdiq Charles with an injury settlement, the team announced on Thursday.

Charles was initially placed on injured reserve Wednesday with a calf injury that had held him out of recent practices. As part of that Wednesday move, Carolina brought back offensive lineman Jake Curhan.