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Week 2 Inactives at Atlanta: Pat Jones out for Falcons game

The Panthers will be without the veteran outside linebacker again this week, after he was able to begin practicing. Defensive tackle Bobby Brown is also out, and here's a look at the full list of inactives.

Sep 20, 2026 at 11:33 AM
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Darin Gantt
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ATLANTA — The Panthers will be without a couple of starters on defense Sunday against the Falcons.

Outside linebacker Patrick Jones II, who was questionable with a back injury, was among the inactives for Week 2.

Jones was listed as questionable on the injury report, and practiced all week on a limited basis. But head coach Dave Canales said they'd take the decision up to Sunday, and that their priority would be a player's long-term health. Jones missed most of last season after having back surgery, but this is a different issue.

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Also inactive is defensive tackle Bobby Brown III, who was held out of practice all week with a back issue of his own.

With those absences, Cam Jackson will be active this week, and the rotation of Trevis Gipson, Princely Umanmielen, and Thomas Incoom will continue to work in Jones' spot.

The rest of the inactive list includes tight end Ja'Tavion Sanders, emergency third quarterback Haynes King, cornerback Chau Smith-Wade, linebacker Tyrel Dodson, and rookie tackle Albert Reese.

With Smith-Wade down, rookie safety Zakee Wheatley will get his first appearance, and Dodson not being activated yet (he was signed to the active roster Monday) means Claudin Cherelus and Jackson Kuwatch keep their backup/special teams spots.

The team elevated outside linebacker Jeremiah Moon and safety Isaiah Simmons from the practice squad again this week for added depth.

PANTHERS INACTIVES

TE Ja'Tavion Sanders
QB Haynes King (emergency third)
CB Chau Smith-Wade
LB Tyrel Dodson
OT Albert Reese
OLB Pat Jones
DT Bobby Brown

FALCONS INACTIVES

QB Tua Tagovailoa
QB Michael Penix Jr.
CB Billy Bowman
CB Malcom Dewalt IV
OT Ethan Onianwa

Arrival Gallery | Panthers at Falcons | September 20, 2026

View photos of the Panthers as they arrive to Mercedes-Benz Stadium to take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 2.

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