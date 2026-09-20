The Panthers needed a spark on defense. Devin Lloyd provided it.

Defensive tackle Derrick Brown laughed and said that Lloyd better win NFC defensive player of the week honors, but that may not be aiming high enough.

"I mean, he's a baller, right?" Brown said. "You got to get to the ball, and it's one of those things where, Devin, every single day, there's not a bunch of players come this way, come that way. Devin's like, hey, we just stay doing our job, man. We just stay doing our job. That's it. We just stay doing our job, and we're going to have guys to execute.

"Like he's the most humble guy, and then just be able to go out there and do it like he did it today."

The one moment Lloyd broke that humility was when he admitted he knew he was scoring off the second pick, which cornerback Jaycee Horn tipped. But the quick reactions are part of his game.

"I knew I was going to score on the second one," he laughed, and the fact that it came after a 53-yard return of the other one with a stiff-arm made him specify.