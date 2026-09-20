Rapid Reactions: Bryce Young, Panthers continue winning ways in Atlanta

ATLANTA — Bryce Young packed his usual magic with him this weekend in the travel bag.

And so did his defense.

Young did what he's become accustomed to doing, playing lights out in Mercedes-Benz Stadium, as the Panthers stormed to a 34-3 win over the Falcons on Sunday to improve to 1-1.

Young finished 23-of-36 for 287 yards and three touchdowns, for a passer rating of 116.3. Kenny Pickett came in to finish the final five minutes.

Young is now 5-1 all-time against the Falcons, with the only loss his first NFL start in 2023. The Panthers have also won five of the last six against their division rivals.