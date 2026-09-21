 Skip to main content
Advertising

Panthers passing game dominates the deep game in Atlanta as Young and the receiving corps continue to gel

Tetairoa McMillan registered this third 100-yard game, Jalen Coker stepped up in more ways than one, and Xavier Legette has the play of the day as Bryce Young throws for 287 yards in a 34-3 win over the Falcons.

Sep 20, 2026 at 08:40 PM
Author Image
Kassidy Hill
Tight end Tommy Tremble, wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan, tight end Darren Waller and quarterback Bryce Young are seen during
Tight end Tommy Tremble, wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan, tight end Darren Waller and quarterback Bryce Young are seen during

ATLANTA — For over a year, Tetairoa McMillan has kept a shirt in his closet, waiting, knowing the right time to debut it would come eventually.

On Saturday, while packing for the Panthers' first road trip of the season to Atlanta, he pulled the shirt out. It was time.

He gave his teammate a heads-up that he'd be wearing it, and when McMillan walked into Mercedes-Benz Stadium Sunday morning, it was with a smile and a classic, vintage-washed Xavier Legette T-shirt, the Panthers receiver's face plastered in a blue-tinted collage.

"I just felt like it was a good day to wear an XL shirt," grinned McMillan after the Panthers 34-3 win over the Falcons. "I told him yesterday I was wearing his shirt. I was like, 'You're going to go off.'

And he was right.

Tetairoa McMillan XL shirt
Sarah Boeke

Related Links

Legette might have pulled in a mere two passes, but they were vital ones, including a 55-yard reception in the second quarter.

"What a big play," gushed coach Dave Canales. "To me, that was the tipping point. That was the shift in the momentum that we needed."

At that point, the Panthers were leading 13-3, but the Falcons had just scored their first points of the day on the previous drive. The Carolina defense had smothered Cooper Rush and the Falcons the entire first half, including coming away with two turnovers (they'd finish with five).

The offense had moved the ball, but penalties pulled them back, and they had already stalled twice in the red zone. The group needed a jolt of energy going into halftime to squash out any momentum the Falcons had from making it a 10-point game.

After a sack moved Bryce Young and the offense back 6 yards, they were facing second-and-16 from their own 35-yard line, with Legette isolated on the right side of the formation. Young wound up and heaved a pass deep down the middle of the field. By the time the Falcons' secondary realized what was happening, Legette had split the defense and hauled in the 55-yard pass.

"X's doing a great job of winning on a route like that," bragged Young. "Just trusting him to put it up there, him running underneath it, making a contested catch, but that's him. That's the stuff that he brings. There's no surprise that he was able to get open or make a catch like that."

The catch got the Panthers into the red zone, and two plays later, Young hit Darren Waller for the first of his two touchdowns on the day. This one made it 20-3 and gave Carolina all of the momentum heading into halftime.

"We needed a big play to be able to capture the game and take care of it," said Canales. "And of course, Bryce finished it off with a nice throw to Darren there, but credit to those guys, credit to (offensive coordinator) Brad (Idzik), for finding an opportunity to be able to get the right coverage he wanted and be aggressive."

Brad Idzik celebration

McMillan had an inkling Saturday that Legette was going to make a big play. Canales had a feeling earlier in the week.

"Xavier had the best week he's had of practice since I've been around (on) Wednesday," shared Canales. "I mean, I think he hit three different balls down the field Bryce threw to him that were 40-plus yards, him running underneath at full speed, and it looked just like that. So something really cool for X to be able to build off of."

Legette's play might have been the spark the offense needed to capitalize on momentum, but it was also far from the only dynamic receiver performance on the day. Jalen Coker and McMillan continue to shred defenses with a two-headed attack on the outside and slot that keeps secondaries in flux.

McMillan casually finished with five receptions for a game-high 101 yards, the third 100-plus yard game of his young career. And while Coker didn't notch a third-straight game of 100-plus yards, he did pull in a game-high eight receptions for 66 yards.

"I feel like I just try to do my best, week in and week out," said McMillan. "If it's that and if it's not that, it really doesn't matter. We got the dub, so it doesn't matter."

Wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan is seen during
Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers

Coker also made his presence felt on special teams. After Jimmy Horn was waived earlier in the week, Coker and McMillan volunteered to handle punt return if needed (John Metchie handled kickoff returns). It was Coker who was sent out for the first punt return of the game, and Canales fully expected his WR2 to call for a fair catch.

"Jalen Coker with an amazing first punt return. I thought he was going to fair catch it, and he had space, though, and we told him, like, 'Hey, it's your judgment; if you have enough space and feel like you can do something with it,'" shared Canales.

"But he had two really nice returns that got us some positive gains and positive yardage that led to points, so the coverage unit was really, really fast and physical today. So just the whole thing coming together exactly what we hoped for, so I'm fired up about this one."

His receiver and (for now) returner had a different plan the entire time and returned it 36 yards instead.

"No, I was going to take it," laughed Coker. "I was hearing from the sideline I had time, so I was going to go take it."

The Panthers talked all week about how special the passing game can be when McMillan and Coker are both clicking. It was evident on a drive in the second quarter when the offense needed to get something moving after punting on the previous drive. After a 13-yard Coker punt return, the Panthers set up at their own 20-yard line.

On third-and-5, Young hit McMillan for 12 yards on a comeback. The next play, with all the time in the world to throw, Young went to McMillan again, this time for a 27-yard chunk.

Now it was time to flip field position, so when Young saw Coker streaking deep on an outside crosser, he sent the ball that way. Coker had to dive for the fingertip catch as he skirted towards the sideline, but he made the catch, as he usually does, for a 25-yard gain that put the Panthers in field goal range. They cashed in on that field position to go up 13-0.

Wide receiver Jalen Coker is seen during
Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers

"I pride myself on moving the sticks and trying to be an option for Bryce," said Coker.

"I think my thing (on that play) was just keep running, throw the hands out there, and it stuck," he shrugged, brushing off an incredibly difficult play as routine. Because for him, that's what it has become.

And when the entire unit comes together — McMillan, Coker, Legette, the tight ends — TMac doesn't see much getting in their way. It certainly didn't on Sunday in Atlanta.

"It's hard to stop a team when everybody's doing their thing," said McMillan. "When everybody's getting the ball, throwing the ball around and Bryce is finding his guys and making his reads, it's hard to stop that team."

Game Action Gallery | Panthers at Falcons | September 20, 2026

Check out all the best game action shots from Sunday's game against the Atlanta Falcons.

AH102849
1 / 150
Alex Herko
AS100102
2 / 150
Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
AS100304
3 / 150
Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
AS100460
4 / 150
Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
AS100498
5 / 150
Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
AS100768
6 / 150
Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
AS109435
7 / 150
Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
AS109559
8 / 150
Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
AS109583
9 / 150
Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
AS109620
10 / 150
Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
AS109641
11 / 150
Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
AS109771
12 / 150
Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
AS200980
13 / 150
Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
AS201037 1
14 / 150
Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
AS201114
15 / 150
Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
AS201505
16 / 150
Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
AS201618
17 / 150
Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
AS201950
18 / 150
Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
AS202296
19 / 150
Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
AS202308
20 / 150
Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
AS202319
21 / 150
Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
AS202330
22 / 150
Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
AS202484
23 / 150
Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
AS202534
24 / 150
Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
AS202610
25 / 150
Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
AS202677
26 / 150
Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
AS202725
27 / 150
Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
AS202849
28 / 150
Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
AS202857
29 / 150
Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
AS202906
30 / 150
Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
AS202986
31 / 150
Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
AS203021
32 / 150
Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
AS309469
33 / 150
Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
AS309473
34 / 150
Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
CB108360
35 / 150
Cassie Baker
CB202981
36 / 150
cassie baker
CB203266
37 / 150
cassie baker
SB101989
38 / 150
Sarah Boeke
SB102039
39 / 150
Sarah Boeke
SB102105
40 / 150
Sarah Boeke
SB303624
41 / 150
Sarah Boeke
SB303817
42 / 150
Sarah Boeke
SB303827
43 / 150
Sarah Boeke
SB303837
44 / 150
Sarah Boeke
SB303949
45 / 150
Sarah Boeke
SB304189
46 / 150
Sarah Boeke
SB304471
47 / 150
Sarah Boeke
SB304680
48 / 150
Sarah Boeke
SB304717
49 / 150
Sarah Boeke
SB304796
50 / 150
Sarah Boeke
SB304820
51 / 150
Sarah Boeke
AS203518
52 / 150
Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
AS203562
53 / 150
Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
AS203579
54 / 150
Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
AS203726
55 / 150
Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
AS203730
56 / 150
Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
AS203731
57 / 150
Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
AS309468
58 / 150
Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
AS309576
59 / 150
Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
AS309832
60 / 150
Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
AS309895
61 / 150
Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
AS309896
62 / 150
Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
AS203889
63 / 150
Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
AS203890
64 / 150
Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
AS300011
65 / 150
Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
CB306581
66 / 150
CB306798
67 / 150
SB102408
68 / 150
Sarah Boeke
SB102471
69 / 150
Sarah Boeke
SB102514
70 / 150
Sarah Boeke
SB208909
71 / 150
Sarah Boeke
SB208936
72 / 150
Sarah Boeke
SB208964
73 / 150
Sarah Boeke
SB209107
74 / 150
Sarah Boeke
AS300202
75 / 150
Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
CB203345
76 / 150
cassie baker
SB209010
77 / 150
Sarah Boeke
SB209021
78 / 150
Sarah Boeke
SB209022
79 / 150
Sarah Boeke
SB209068
80 / 150
Sarah Boeke
AS300648
81 / 150
Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
AS300926
82 / 150
Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
AS300927
83 / 150
Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
AS300928
84 / 150
Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
AS301026
85 / 150
Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
AS301180
86 / 150
Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
CB307140
87 / 150
CB307379
88 / 150
CB307413
89 / 150
SB209279
90 / 150
Sarah Boeke
SB209471
91 / 150
Sarah Boeke
AS301790
92 / 150
Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
SB209689
93 / 150
Sarah Boeke
SB209792
94 / 150
Sarah Boeke
AS302581
95 / 150
Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
AS302748
96 / 150
Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
AS302750
97 / 150
Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
AS302910
98 / 150
Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
CB307758
99 / 150
CB307824
100 / 150
CB307890
101 / 150
SB200007
102 / 150
Sarah Boeke
SB200043
103 / 150
Sarah Boeke
SB200068
104 / 150
Sarah Boeke
SB209951
105 / 150
Sarah Boeke
SB209966
106 / 150
Sarah Boeke
SB209974
107 / 150
Sarah Boeke
AS204554
108 / 150
Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
AS204555
109 / 150
Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
AS303296
110 / 150
Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
AS303307
111 / 150
Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
AS204635
112 / 150
Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
AS204642
113 / 150
Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
AS204704
114 / 150
Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
AS204828
115 / 150
Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
CB308790
116 / 150
SB102920
117 / 150
Sarah Boeke
AS205458
118 / 150
Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
AS205509
119 / 150
Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
AS205549
120 / 150
Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
AS303453
121 / 150
Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
AS303563
122 / 150
Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
AS303772
123 / 150
Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
AS303846
124 / 150
Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
CB308899
125 / 150
AS205893
126 / 150
Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
AS206030
127 / 150
Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
AS206113
128 / 150
Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
AS303951
129 / 150
Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
AS304036
130 / 150
Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
AS304143
131 / 150
Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
AS304276
132 / 150
Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
CB203505
133 / 150
cassie baker
CB309684
134 / 150
SB208927
135 / 150
Sarah Boeke
SB209195 1
136 / 150
Sarah Boeke
SB209237
137 / 150
Sarah Boeke
AS206278
138 / 150
Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
AS206358
139 / 150
Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
AS206683
140 / 150
Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
AS206741
141 / 150
Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
AS304618
142 / 150
Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
AS304693
143 / 150
Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
AS304927
144 / 150
Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
AS304928
145 / 150
Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
AS304929
146 / 150
Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
AS304930
147 / 150
Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
CB300074
148 / 150
CB309857
149 / 150
CB309889
150 / 150
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Another week, another three-touchdown day for Bryce Young

The Panthers quarterback has been a slow-starter in his first three seasons, but that's not the case this year, as he has thrown six TDs, run for another one, and posted a 113.3 passer rating. And by the way, he beat the Falcons again.

news

Darren Waller shines in his homecoming, with a full-circle, two-touchdown day for the Panthers

The veteran tight end played in his hometown for the first time in six years and reminded everyone why he's one of the most feared red zone options on the field.

news

The Panthers needed a spark on defense. Devin Lloyd provided it.

The linebacker and leader of this group turned in a signature game, one that left people making historic comparisons, even to the Hall of Fame linebacker in the press box calling his monster game.

news

Rapid Reactions: Bryce Young, Panthers continue winning ways in Atlanta

The Panthers rolled on both sides of the ball, with their quarterback dealing the way he usually does here, and the defense stepping up as the Panthers improved to 1-1.

news

Week 2 Inactives at Atlanta: Pat Jones out for Falcons game

The Panthers will be without the veteran outside linebacker again this week, after he was able to begin practicing. Defensive tackle Bobby Brown is also out, and here's a look at the full list of inactives.

news

Halfway around the world and back: The week that was for Luke Kuechly

The Hall of Fame linebacker and Panthers legend went from calling a game in Australia on Thursday night, to back in Bank of America Stadium by Sunday morning. All it took was a plan, and lots of coffee.

news

Tetairoa McMillan, Jalen Coker, and a simple balance that has created a complex offense for the Panthers

A Top 10 draft pick and an undrafted receiver have come together for a balanced approach on the field, in turn creating a complex offense for Panthers' opponents.

news

Panthers promote two from the practice squad for Week 2

The team activated outside linebacker Jeremiah Moon and safety and special teamer Isaiah Simmons from the practice squad to provide depth for Sunday's trip to Atlanta to face the Falcons in Week 2.

news

How to watch, listen and follow: Panthers at Falcons in Week 2

Fans can watch the game on Fox and listen live on the radio in the Panthers regional area.

news

5 things to watch as Panthers begin division race in Atlanta

From bringing down Bijan Robinson to the key in Bryce Young's streak against the Falcons, here are five things to watch as Carolina travels to Atlanta to open division play.

news

Three takeaways from Friday, including a new look on defense

The Panthers know they're without Bobby Brown, and Pat Jones will be a game-time decision, so the Panthers are going to get a different look up front against the Falcons. Plus more on Atlanta's QB call.

Want more Panthers content from the official source? Add Panthers.com to your list of source preferences on Google today!
Advertising