Panthers passing game dominates the deep game in Atlanta as Young and the receiving corps continue to gel

His receiver and (for now) returner had a different plan the entire time and returned it 36 yards instead.

"No, I was going to take it," laughed Coker. "I was hearing from the sideline I had time, so I was going to go take it."

The Panthers talked all week about how special the passing game can be when McMillan and Coker are both clicking. It was evident on a drive in the second quarter when the offense needed to get something moving after punting on the previous drive. After a 13-yard Coker punt return, the Panthers set up at their own 20-yard line.

On third-and-5, Young hit McMillan for 12 yards on a comeback. The next play, with all the time in the world to throw, Young went to McMillan again, this time for a 27-yard chunk.