 Skip to main content
Advertising

Another week, another three-touchdown day for Bryce Young

The Panthers quarterback has been a slow-starter in his first three seasons, but that's not the case this year, as he has thrown six TDs, run for another one, and posted a 113.3 passer rating. And by the way, he beat the Falcons again.

Sep 20, 2026 at 06:52 PM
Author Image
Darin Gantt
SB305691

ATLANTA — So much for slow starts.

The Bryce Young of the first two weeks of this season isn't a guy to apologize for; he's one of the more productive quarterbacks in the league.

Young wasn't as prolific as last week, but it wasn't far off. And after a 34-3 win at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, his home away from home, he's getting recognized for what his teammates thought he's always been.

"Oh man, Bryce is such a baller," said linebacker Devin Lloydwho had two interceptions and returned one of them for a touchdown. "And just watching him go out and lead the offense and lead this team every week, and put another great performance together, and ultimately that's all of our goals is just to find our best every week."

Young has done just that. After throwing for three touchdowns and running for one in last week's loss to the Bears, he nearly matched it, with three touchdowns against the Falcons.

He joined Jake Delhomme from 2007 as the only quarterback in team history with three touchdown passes in each of the team's first two games of a season, and he's also rewriting a persistent and troubling story of his first three seasons. He hadn't started well in any other year, but this has turned that on its head.

In two games, he's now 46-of-73 for 648 yards, six touchdowns, one interception, and a passer rating of 113.3.

When Panthers head coach Dave Canales was asked about it, he pointed to the steady growth of the quarterback who has led his team from two wins to five to eight.

"Just ownership," Canales said of the difference in his quarterback. "I think something we talk about a lot is watching this offense become Bryce's offense. And it's so evident in the week when he's tweaking routes, angles of cuts, and saying, hey, I want you flatter on this one, take one more revolution here, come straight back to me or come back down your stem, all these different things, that are a part of our system.

"Bryce is fine-tuning those with the guys, and you can see the trust level, some anticipatory throws, some of that. We had one drive where we hit about three play-action shots down the field to Coker and to those guys, and that's just all that timing and conversations that the guys put in."

Related Links

Of course, Young's not one to talk about himself, at least comfortably, but on a day when Lloyd starred, he was in good company, the twin humble leaders of their respective sides of the ball.

"Man, that was special," Young said. "It's so cool to see someone like that who works so hard, a big part of the team. He's a leader. He does all the little things that people don't see, and for it to come out in a performance like that, yeah, it's really cool to see. I don't know if I've been a part of something that cool.

"I mean, that's surreal. It was really fun to watch."

cropped_CB300082

That's also a good way to describe his own game and his own progress. His early struggles, which led to him being benched in 2024 after two games, seem so long ago, even though they happened last year, too.

Because Sunday, he looked in control, spreading it among eight different targets and moving it downfield in the way that brought him success last year. He had five passes of 25 yards or more, including a 55-yarder to Xavier Legette in the second quarter, which Canales called the "tipping point" of the game, since it led to a touchdown that made it 20-3.​

"It was big for us," Young said, and then he started talking about the defense, which was certainly good. "I think early there's some stuff we want to capitalize on a little better, and then we always have that mentality: I want to go get points before the half. X's doing a great job of winning on a route like that. I'm just trusting him to put it up there, him running underneath it, making a contested catch, but you know that's him. That's the stuff that he brings; there's no surprise that he was able to get open or make a catch like that. It's great to be able to have a guy like that you can trust on deep balls."

Again, that is true of Young himself as well, but he kept brushing that aside for his preferred mode of week-to-week, even though he's now 5-1 against the Falcons and hasn't lost to them since the first game of his career.

"We always know whatever happens in the past, that's the past, doesn't tell us anything," he said. "But I am super proud of this group. This was a great team win; I'm proud of everyone, and then we're going to celebrate it today, and then tomorrow we've got to get back in the lab, turn the page, and get ready for next week."

Game Action Gallery | Panthers at Falcons | September 20, 2026

Check out all the best game action shots from Sunday's game against the Atlanta Falcons.

AH102849
1 / 150
Alex Herko
AS100102
2 / 150
Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
AS100304
3 / 150
Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
AS100460
4 / 150
Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
AS100498
5 / 150
Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
AS100768
6 / 150
Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
AS109435
7 / 150
Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
AS109559
8 / 150
Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
AS109583
9 / 150
Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
AS109620
10 / 150
Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
AS109641
11 / 150
Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
AS109771
12 / 150
Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
AS200980
13 / 150
Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
AS201037 1
14 / 150
Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
AS201114
15 / 150
Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
AS201505
16 / 150
Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
AS201618
17 / 150
Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
AS201950
18 / 150
Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
AS202296
19 / 150
Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
AS202308
20 / 150
Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
AS202319
21 / 150
Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
AS202330
22 / 150
Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
AS202484
23 / 150
Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
AS202534
24 / 150
Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
AS202610
25 / 150
Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
AS202677
26 / 150
Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
AS202725
27 / 150
Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
AS202849
28 / 150
Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
AS202857
29 / 150
Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
AS202906
30 / 150
Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
AS202986
31 / 150
Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
AS203021
32 / 150
Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
AS309469
33 / 150
Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
AS309473
34 / 150
Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
CB108360
35 / 150
Cassie Baker
CB202981
36 / 150
cassie baker
CB203266
37 / 150
cassie baker
SB101989
38 / 150
Sarah Boeke
SB102039
39 / 150
Sarah Boeke
SB102105
40 / 150
Sarah Boeke
SB303624
41 / 150
Sarah Boeke
SB303817
42 / 150
Sarah Boeke
SB303827
43 / 150
Sarah Boeke
SB303837
44 / 150
Sarah Boeke
SB303949
45 / 150
Sarah Boeke
SB304189
46 / 150
Sarah Boeke
SB304471
47 / 150
Sarah Boeke
SB304680
48 / 150
Sarah Boeke
SB304717
49 / 150
Sarah Boeke
SB304796
50 / 150
Sarah Boeke
SB304820
51 / 150
Sarah Boeke
AS203518
52 / 150
Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
AS203562
53 / 150
Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
AS203579
54 / 150
Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
AS203726
55 / 150
Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
AS203730
56 / 150
Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
AS203731
57 / 150
Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
AS309468
58 / 150
Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
AS309576
59 / 150
Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
AS309832
60 / 150
Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
AS309895
61 / 150
Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
AS309896
62 / 150
Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
AS203889
63 / 150
Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
AS203890
64 / 150
Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
AS300011
65 / 150
Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
CB306581
66 / 150
CB306798
67 / 150
SB102408
68 / 150
Sarah Boeke
SB102471
69 / 150
Sarah Boeke
SB102514
70 / 150
Sarah Boeke
SB208909
71 / 150
Sarah Boeke
SB208936
72 / 150
Sarah Boeke
SB208964
73 / 150
Sarah Boeke
SB209107
74 / 150
Sarah Boeke
AS300202
75 / 150
Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
CB203345
76 / 150
cassie baker
SB209010
77 / 150
Sarah Boeke
SB209021
78 / 150
Sarah Boeke
SB209022
79 / 150
Sarah Boeke
SB209068
80 / 150
Sarah Boeke
AS300648
81 / 150
Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
AS300926
82 / 150
Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
AS300927
83 / 150
Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
AS300928
84 / 150
Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
AS301026
85 / 150
Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
AS301180
86 / 150
Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
CB307140
87 / 150
CB307379
88 / 150
CB307413
89 / 150
SB209279
90 / 150
Sarah Boeke
SB209471
91 / 150
Sarah Boeke
AS301790
92 / 150
Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
SB209689
93 / 150
Sarah Boeke
SB209792
94 / 150
Sarah Boeke
AS302581
95 / 150
Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
AS302748
96 / 150
Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
AS302750
97 / 150
Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
AS302910
98 / 150
Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
CB307758
99 / 150
CB307824
100 / 150
CB307890
101 / 150
SB200007
102 / 150
Sarah Boeke
SB200043
103 / 150
Sarah Boeke
SB200068
104 / 150
Sarah Boeke
SB209951
105 / 150
Sarah Boeke
SB209966
106 / 150
Sarah Boeke
SB209974
107 / 150
Sarah Boeke
AS204554
108 / 150
Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
AS204555
109 / 150
Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
AS303296
110 / 150
Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
AS303307
111 / 150
Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
AS204635
112 / 150
Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
AS204642
113 / 150
Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
AS204704
114 / 150
Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
AS204828
115 / 150
Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
CB308790
116 / 150
SB102920
117 / 150
Sarah Boeke
AS205458
118 / 150
Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
AS205509
119 / 150
Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
AS205549
120 / 150
Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
AS303453
121 / 150
Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
AS303563
122 / 150
Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
AS303772
123 / 150
Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
AS303846
124 / 150
Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
CB308899
125 / 150
AS205893
126 / 150
Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
AS206030
127 / 150
Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
AS206113
128 / 150
Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
AS303951
129 / 150
Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
AS304036
130 / 150
Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
AS304143
131 / 150
Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
AS304276
132 / 150
Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
CB203505
133 / 150
cassie baker
CB309684
134 / 150
SB208927
135 / 150
Sarah Boeke
SB209195 1
136 / 150
Sarah Boeke
SB209237
137 / 150
Sarah Boeke
AS206278
138 / 150
Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
AS206358
139 / 150
Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
AS206683
140 / 150
Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
AS206741
141 / 150
Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
AS304618
142 / 150
Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
AS304693
143 / 150
Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
AS304927
144 / 150
Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
AS304928
145 / 150
Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
AS304929
146 / 150
Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
AS304930
147 / 150
Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
CB300074
148 / 150
CB309857
149 / 150
CB309889
150 / 150
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Darren Waller shines in his homecoming, with a full-circle, two-touchdown day for the Panthers

The veteran tight end played in his hometown for the first time in six years and reminded everyone why he's one of the most feared red zone options on the field.

news

The Panthers needed a spark on defense. Devin Lloyd provided it.

The linebacker and leader of this group turned in a signature game, one that left people making historic comparisons, even to the Hall of Fame linebacker in the press box calling his monster game.

news

Rapid Reactions: Bryce Young, Panthers continue winning ways in Atlanta

The Panthers rolled on both sides of the ball, with their quarterback dealing the way he usually does here, and the defense stepping up as the Panthers improved to 1-1.

news

Week 2 Inactives at Atlanta: Pat Jones out for Falcons game

The Panthers will be without the veteran outside linebacker again this week, after he was able to begin practicing. Defensive tackle Bobby Brown is also out, and here's a look at the full list of inactives.

news

Halfway around the world and back: The week that was for Luke Kuechly

The Hall of Fame linebacker and Panthers legend went from calling a game in Australia on Thursday night, to back in Bank of America Stadium by Sunday morning. All it took was a plan, and lots of coffee.

news

Tetairoa McMillan, Jalen Coker, and a simple balance that has created a complex offense for the Panthers

A Top 10 draft pick and an undrafted receiver have come together for a balanced approach on the field, in turn creating a complex offense for Panthers' opponents.

news

Panthers promote two from the practice squad for Week 2

The team activated outside linebacker Jeremiah Moon and safety and special teamer Isaiah Simmons from the practice squad to provide depth for Sunday's trip to Atlanta to face the Falcons in Week 2.

news

How to watch, listen and follow: Panthers at Falcons in Week 2

Fans can watch the game on Fox and listen live on the radio in the Panthers regional area.

news

5 things to watch as Panthers begin division race in Atlanta

From bringing down Bijan Robinson to the key in Bryce Young's streak against the Falcons, here are five things to watch as Carolina travels to Atlanta to open division play.

news

Three takeaways from Friday, including a new look on defense

The Panthers know they're without Bobby Brown, and Pat Jones will be a game-time decision, so the Panthers are going to get a different look up front against the Falcons. Plus more on Atlanta's QB call.

news

Fit Check Friday: Week 2 at Atlanta

The Panthers are going with the traditional white-on-white this weekend, with the black socks for the quick trip to Atlanta.

Want more Panthers content from the official source? Add Panthers.com to your list of source preferences on Google today!
Advertising