Another week, another three-touchdown day for Bryce Young

"It was big for us," Young said, and then he started talking about the defense, which was certainly good. "I think early there's some stuff we want to capitalize on a little better, and then we always have that mentality: I want to go get points before the half. X's doing a great job of winning on a route like that. I'm just trusting him to put it up there, him running underneath it, making a contested catch, but you know that's him. That's the stuff that he brings; there's no surprise that he was able to get open or make a catch like that. It's great to be able to have a guy like that you can trust on deep balls."