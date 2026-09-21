Inside The Numbers: Panthers at Falcons in Week 2

ATLANTA — A look inside the numbers and snap counts from Sunday's 34-3 win over the Atlanta Falcons in Week 2.
- Carolina's 34-3 victory in Week 2 marks the Panthers' fourth consecutive victory against the Falcons, the team's longest winning streak in series history. Carolina has scored at least 30 points in each of the last four wins over Atlanta.
- The 31-point victory is tied for the third-largest margin of victory in a road game in team history, matching at New Orleans on December 17, 2014 and at Atlanta on December 28, 2014.
- The Panthers have scored 71 points this season, the most points in the first two games of a season in franchise history, topping the previous high of 66 points over the first two games of the 2016 season.
- Including the team's 2025 Wild Card game, the Panthers have scored at least 30 points in three consecutive games for the sixth time in franchise history and first since 2016.
- The win marks the Panthers' first time winning their first road game of the season since 2021, a 24-9 victory at Houston in Week 3.
- The Panthers forced a fumble on their first defensive play of the game, marking the first time the team has forced a fumble on its first defensive play of the game since San Diego in Week 7, 2004
- With that forced fumble, the Panthers also became the first team since Seattle in 2012 to force a fumble on the first defensive drive of each of their first two games of a season.
- Carolina forced a fumble on Atlanta's first oﬀensive drive, then intercepted a pass on the second drive, marking the first time the Panthers forced turnovers on consecutive drives to open a game since doing so against Denver in Week 1, 2016.
- Quarterback Bryce Young completed 23-of-36 passes (63.9 percent) for 287 yards and three touchdowns with no interceptions and a 116.3 rating. It marks his eighth career game with three touchdown passes and second this season.
- With three touchdown passes in Week 2 and three touchdown passes last week, Young is the second quarterback in team history with multiple touchdown passes in each of the team's first two games of a season, joining Jake Delhomme (2007).
- Young had 204 passing yards in the first half, marking the most first-half passing yards of his career.
- According to ESPN Insights, Young averaged nearly 18 yards per attempt on passes thrown 10-plus yards against Atlanta.
- According to Next Gen Stats, Young completed 9-of-17 for 109 yards and two touchdowns while under pressure against the Falcons. Young was pressured on over half of his dropbacks (53.6 percent) for just the third time in his career, but tied his career high with two touchdowns under pressure.
- Young also found success on deep passing, finishing 5-of-7 for 161 yards, including three completions to Tetairoa McMillan (three receptions, 81 yards on four targets).
- Running back Chuba Hubbard scored his seventh career receiving touchdown on a 3-yard catch in the first quarter. He's now tied with Jonathan Stewart and DeAngelo Williams for the second-most receiving touchdowns by a running back in team history. Only Christian McCaﬀrey (18) has more.
- Hubbard now has three touchdowns on the season. His receiving touchdown in the first quarter marked the second time in franchise history a running back has scored a touchdown reception in each of the first two weeks of a season, after Hubbard also accomplished the feat last season.
- McMillan appeared in his 19th career game and had five receptions for 101 yards, the third 100-yard receiving game of his career. That is the second most by a player in his first 20 career games in team history. Only Kelvin Benjamin (four) has more.
- Receiver Jalen Coker totaled eight receptions for 66 yards. After recording eight receptions last week, Coker is the first player in team history with eight catches in each of the first two weeks of season.
- Coker has now recorded at least eight receptions in each of his last three games, dating back to the 2025 Wild Card game vs the Rams (01/10/26). Coker is the sixth player in Panthers history to record three straight games with at least eight receptions (including postseason games), and the first player to do so since Adam Thielen in 2023.
- Receiver Xavier Legette totaled two receptions for 64 yards, including a 55-yard pass from Young in the second quarter, marking the longest reception of his career.
- Tight end Darren Waller hauled in three catches for 33 yards, and two touchdowns. Waller is the first Panthers tight end with two receiving touchdowns in a game since Greg Olsen on September 22, 2019.
- This is the fifth game of Waller's career with two-plus receiving touchdowns, tied for the fourth-most among active tight ends.
- Safety Zakee Wheatley made his NFL debut and forced a fumble (recovered by safety Nick Scott) on Atlanta's first oﬀensive play of the game. Wheatley became the third player in history to force a fumble in his NFL debut, joining Dion Byrum (11/19/06) and Greg Hardy (9/12/10).
- Linebacker Bobby Okereke tied for the team lead with nine tackles and intercepted a pass in the first quarter, his first interception as a Panther. After forcing a fumble last week, Okereke is the fourth player in Panthers history with a forced fumble and interception through the team's first two games of a season, joining Donte Jackson (2018), Josh Norman (2015) and Eric Davis (2000).
- LB Devin Lloyd totaled nine tackles, one sack and two interceptions, including one he returned 16 yards for a touchdown in the third quarter, his second-career touchdown. He added a third pass defense, a tip that resulted in the team's first interception of the game (by Okereke).
- According to Next Gen Stats, Lloyd did not miss a single tackle all game.
- Lloyd also had two tackles for loss, including a two-yard loss on a key fourth-down attempt by Atlanta.
- Lloyd became the first linebacker since 1982, when the individual sack became an oﬃcial statistic, to record eight tackles, two interceptions, an interception-return touchdown and a sack in a single game.
- Lloyd has 11 interceptions and two interception-return touchdowns in his career, becoming the sixth linebacker since 2000 with at least 10 interceptions and multiple interception-return touchdowns in his first five seasons.
- Outside linebacker Jaelan Phillips recorded two tackles, one sack, two quarterback hits and one tackle for loss.
- Phillips is the sixth player in Panthers history to record a sack in each of his first two games with Carolina.
- Defensive end Aaron Hall recorded a fumble recovery in the fourth quarter, the first of his career. He also recorded six tackles and one quarterback hit.
Snap Counts
Take a look at the snap counts and playtime percentage for the Panthers in Week 2 of the regular season against the Falcons.
|Player
|Offensive snaps
|Special teams snaps
|Monroe Freeling
|66 (100%)
|6 (25%)
|Robert Hunt
|65 (98%)
|6 (25%)
|Damien Lewis
|63 (95%)
|6 (25%)
|Rasheed Walker
|62 (94%)
|6 (25%)
|Luke Fortner
|62 (94%)
|Bryce Young
|62 (94%)
|Tetairoa McMillan
|53 (80%)
|Jalen Coker
|50 (76%)
|3 (12%)
|Chuba Hubbard
|43 (65%)
|Mitchell Evans
|38 (58%)
|8 (33%)
|Tommy Tremble
|37 (56%)
|6 (25%)
|Xavier Legette
|33 (50%)
|2 (8%)
|Darren Waller
|29 (44%)
|Jonathon Brooks
|20 (30%)
|Brycen Tremayne
|11 (17%)
|15 (62%)
|John Metchie
|7 (11%)
|2 (8%)
|Corey Bullock
|5 (8%)
|6 (25%)
|Feleipe Franks
|4 (6%)
|16 (67%)
|Stone Forsythe
|4 (6%)
|6 (25%)
|Sam Hecht
|4 (6%)
|6 (25%)
|AJ Dillon
|4 (6%)
|3 (12%)
|Kenny Pickett
|4 (6%)
- Because of the nature of the game, for the second straight week, everyone who was active played an offensive snap (last week was the bad kind; this was the good kind).
- Since there are only eight offensive linemen active, somebody has to play them all. Last week it was Rasheed Walker; this week it was Monroe Freeling, the only player to log all 66 offensive snaps.
- The receiver reps were split fairly consistently, with Tetairoa McMillan and Jalen Coker playing the same 53 total, though Coker did have those three special teams snaps returning punts, which no one expected (including some of his teammates).
|Player
|Defensive snaps
|Special teams snaps
|Lathan Ransom
|59 (86%)
|9 (38%)
|Mike Jackson
|59 (86%)
|2 (8%)
|Tre'von Moehrig
|59 (86%)
|Bobby Okereke
|50 (72%)
|3 (12%)
|Devin Lloyd
|49 (71%)
|Jaycee Horn
|49 (71%)
|Aaron Hall
|43 (62%)
|3 (12%)
|TeRah Edwards
|40 (58%)
|3 (12%)
|Derrick Brown
|40 (58%)
|2 (8%)
|Jaelan Phillips
|38 (55%)
|Will Lee
|37 (54%)
|7 (29%)
|Cam Jackson
|37 (54%)
|2 (8%)
|Princely Umanmielen
|32 (46%)
|5 (21%)
|Zakee Wheatley
|31 (45%)
|9 (38%)
|Jeremiah Moon
|26 (38%)
|10 (42%)
|Trevis Gipson
|26 (38%)
|1 (4%)
|Thomas Incoom
|20 (29%)
|18 (75%)
|Lee Hunter
|20 (29%)
|Jackson Kuwatch
|18 (26%)
|18 (75%)
|Akayleb Evans
|16 (23%)
|18 (75%)
|Isaiah Simmons
|5 (7%)
|18 (75%)
|Nick Scott
|5 (7%)
- With Nick Scott leaving with an injury early, second-year safety Lathan Ransom played the most snaps on defense with 59. But this was a clear-the-decks game, and everyone got a chance to play, with rookies Zakee Wheatley and Jackson Kuwatch making their defensive debuts (Wheatley was inactive last week, and Kuwatch only played special teams in the opener).
- The defensive line rotation was interesting, with four of them playing over half the snaps. Second-rounder Lee Hunter played the fewest with just 20 total (29 percent), while Aaron Hall, TeRah Edwards, Derrick Brown, and Cam Jackson played between 37 and 43 total snaps each. With Bobby Brown III inactive, that's a young and untested group alongside Derrick Brown.
|Player
|Special teams snaps
|Ryan Fitzgerald
|13 (54%)
|Sam Martin
|10 (42%)
|JJ Jansen
|10 (42%)
|Claudin Cherelus
|5 (21%)
- Again, with the game getting out of hand early, everyone had a role. Other than Claudin Cherelus, who also left early with an injury, all the other usual special teamers played a role on either offense or defense, with Feleipe Franks, Brycen Tremayne, Thomas Incoom, Kuwatch, Akayleb Evans, and Isaiah Simmons all getting their normal workloads.
- You have to love seeing Ryan Fitzgerald getting over half the special teams snaps. That means more kicking for points and kicking off than punting.
Check out all the best game action shots from Sunday's game against the Atlanta Falcons.