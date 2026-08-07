Rapid Reactions: Panthers win Hall of Fame Game on last-second touchdown

The Cardinals responded with a methodical touchdown drive to go up 7-0, but Carolina answered right back with their own. AJ Dillon ran in the 1-yard score for the first touchdown of the season, tying it at 7-all.

The drive heavily featured two of the Panthers' offseason acquisitions, John Metchie III and Dillon. It was Metchie who started things off with a 35-yard kickoff return. He took another short pass and turned it into a 19-yard gain, then things were handed over to Dillon, literally. The veteran back reminded fans why he's known as Quadzilla, picking up 22 yards over the course of two plays to get Carolina into the red zone. From there, he got to finish the drive with a 1-yard power touchdown run.