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Rapid Reactions: Panthers win Hall of Fame Game on last-second touchdown

Aug 06, 2026 at 11:55 PM
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Kassidy Hill
Ja'seem Reed TD Thumb
Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers

CANTON, Ohio — The Carolina Panthers kicked off the 2026 NFL season with a dramatic 33-30 win over the Cardinals in  the historic Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

There were a number of strong performances, including a solid display from rookie quarterback Haynes King who impressed in his debut, and put the game away with a 5-yard touchdown run as time expired.

King finished 21-of-34 passing for 180 yards and two touchdowns, in addition to his hero-moment as the clock hit zeroes.

But the star of the show was obviously not in uniform, or at least not in his own. Plenty of others were.

It didn't take long before the horde of Panthers players coming off the team bus featured a No. 59 Luke Kuechly jersey. Then another came, then another. Before long, a string of them dotted the sidewalk on the walk from the bus to the locker room inside the quaint stadium.

It was everyone from guys who grew up idolizing him, such as fellow Cincinnati native and linebacker Jackson Kuwatch, to recent offensive free agents like Kenny Pickett. There were veterans like Damien Lewis, receivers such as David Moore and Jalen Coker. And of course, Kuechly's longtime friend, JJ Jansen, all sporting the iconic jerseys to celebrate the Panthers' latest inductee into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

JJ in Luke jersey
Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers

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Kuechly roamed the sidelines just ahead of kickoff, taking group pictures with former teammates on hand to celebrate with him, spending a long time talking with Steve Smith Sr., and catching up with current players and coaches. Much of this game, this weekend, is an opportunity to celebrate Kuechly and all he means not only to the Carolina Panthers but to the NFL world as a whole.

Then, Kuechly went to the logo at the 50-yard line to be celebrated with his fellow inductees, the field was cleared, and the ball was teed up for kickoff. Because despite the deserved celebration around Kuechly and his class members, there was still a game to play Thursday night.

2015 guys

Pickett got the start at quarterback and opened with two straight throws to Sanders, before the drive ended with a sack.

On defense, Wallace and Claudin Cherelus started alongside each other ( Devin Lloyd was an observer for this one) and Smith-Wade started at nickel, though he and Corey Thornton rotated most of the first half.

As they did much of last season, special teams showed up when needed. Sam Martin sent a high-flying 58-yard punt past the Cardinals returner. Ransom made a dive to keep it out of the end zone, and Ja'seem Reed downed it for a textbook special teams play.

The Cardinals responded with a methodical touchdown drive to go up 7-0, but Carolina answered right back with their own. AJ Dillon ran in the 1-yard score for the first touchdown of the season, tying it at 7-all.

The drive heavily featured two of the Panthers' offseason acquisitions, John Metchie III and Dillon. It was Metchie who started things off with a 35-yard kickoff return. He took another short pass and turned it into a 19-yard gain, then things were handed over to Dillon, literally. The veteran back reminded fans why he's known as Quadzilla, picking up 22 yards over the course of two plays to get Carolina into the red zone. From there, he got to finish the drive with a 1-yard power touchdown run.

After that, Pickett's night was done, having gone 8-of-11 for 62 yards.

Kenny Pickett
Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers

King came in for the final two-and-a-half quarters of play. He immediately got things moving with quick throws to move the sticks. Then, eight plays into the drive, King flashed the natural talent that first attracted coaches to him as an undrafted free agent.

He rolled right, looking for a receiver, as per the training to become a better pure passer he promised to undertake this spring. Then, seeing nothing, he pump faked to move a defender, tucked the ball, and ran for 8 yards. A quick flip out to Feleipe Franks on the next play gave King a fresh set of downs, and he used it well.

From the Cardinals 15-yard line, King rolled left, throwing off platform to training camp darling Ja'seem Reed, who took the catch and cut through defenders for the touchdown. Reed finished with two catches for 30 yards and the score.

The third quarter was sloppy, with some turnovers and stalled drives, but as time ticked toward the fourth, King sent a pass deep right to Jimmy Horn Jr. for 16 yards. An unnecessary roughness flag added another 15 yards to flip the field.

The final quarter started with a classic Dave Canales decision to go for it on fourth down, and, as it often does for Canales and Carolina, it paid off. Only needing 2 yards, King faked a handoff while the line faked a dive, and the quarterback threw right to tight end Caden Prieskorn for a 22-yard gain.

The very next play, he found Anthony Tyus III for a 4-yard touchdown that sent the Panthers up 24-20.

They tacked on another field goal in the fourth, to go up 27-23. The Cardinals added a late touchdown before the King game-winning drive made it 33-30.

Most starters held out for first preseason game

The Hall of Fame Game is an additional fourth preseason game on the schedule, and as such, most of the Panthers starters didn't play. Around 22 guys watched from the sideline. Monroe Freeling, now the starting right tackle, was the only rookie held out.

Of note though, several major contributors did start, such as Moore, Ja'Tavion Sanders, Trevin Wallace, Chau Smith-Wade, and Lathan Ransom. Offensive lineman Brady Christensen, who continues to work his way back from a torn Achilles in Week 8 of last season, started as well. Ransom left the game in the second quarter with an eye injury, but was cleared to return.

With so many defensive starters watching from the sideline, the group had trouble keeping Carson Beck and company in check. Beck went 15-of-19 for 188 yards and a touchdown, while the Cardinals offense rushed for 123 yards.

The Panthers have three remaining preseason games on the schedule, with starters expected to appear as the regular season grows closer.

PHOTOS | Panthers vs Cardinals | Game Action Gallery | August 6, 2026

View all the action from the Panthers' game against the Cardinals in Canton, OH.

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