Haynes King made the most of the moment in Hall of Fame Game thriller

Five plays later, King did it again, taking his opening into the end zone. Carolina was always going to go for it on fourth down there, as they've developed a tendency to do under Canales, but also because there is no overtime in the preseason, and Canales wasn't going to settle for a tie.

"Not, not a chance, not for a second, no ties, no overtime in the preseason," he waved off. "Four downs the whole way. Brad knew it, and that kind of is why the nature of some of the calls came out at the end there because we knew we had an extra down to play with."

And this game becoming surprisingly exciting and down to the wire is par for the course when King and Carson Beck play each other. Beck was the rookie passer for the Cardinals, but the two faced off in college in what became a historical eight-overtime game between Georgia and Georgia Tech.

"No clue at all," King answered as to why the duo can put together matchups such as these. "But he's a great player, tremendous talent, and he's played at the biggest of stages, and he's balled out, so I have a lot of respect for him as well."

In the end though, unlike in college, it was King standing in the middle of the field celebrating, his entire team mobbing him before he could even process what had just happened.

"I'll tell you what, I couldn't breathe," he laughed. "But it was amazing, just going out there and being able to celebrate with the guys that you've been OTAs, all training camp with, and busting your butt, and to finally go out there and celebrate with them and just showcase your talent is very fun."