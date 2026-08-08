Luke Kuechly gets his gold jacket from Julius Peppers, bringing it full circle

While Peppers was coming down the stretch of his Hall of Fame career when he retired in 2017 and 2018, he said he saw similarities to Kuechly immediately.

"Not to make it about me, but I see him, and we have a lot of similarities when it comes to that teammate part," Peppers said. "Just trying to be one of the guys, trying to be a great teammate, trying to be a leader, doing things the right way, being very professional and stuff like that.

"So that's what I saw in him, and that's what I really admired about him more than all the great things he did on the field, right?"

When Peppers was with the Packers in 2014, they caught the Panthers in a rough patch, and he sensed some of his teammates didn't take it as seriously as they needed to.

"The record wasn't that great, you know, but they were playing good football," Peppers said. "And a lot of guys wanted to kind of overlook the fact that we were playing the Panthers, and me knowing these guys, knowing that it's going to be frustrating because it doesn't matter what the record says about them. These guys are great football players, and It's going to be hard to do things against them.