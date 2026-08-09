Panthers sign a quarterback, waive two others

CHARLOTTE — The Carolina Panthers have signed a fourth quarterback and waived two others in a series of moves ahead of Sunday's practice.

The Panthers are signing QB Kyle Trask, the team announced. Trask worked out for the team last week. He also previously spent time with Dave Canales and Brad Idzik when all were with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Trask was originally drafted out of Univ. of Florida in the second-round of the 2021 draft. He spent four seasons with the Bucs, and the 2025 season with the Falcons.

Trask will wear No. 14.