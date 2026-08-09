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Panthers sign a quarterback, waive two others

Aug 09, 2026 at 09:05 AM
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Kassidy Hill
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CHARLOTTE — The Carolina Panthers have signed a fourth quarterback and waived two others in a series of moves ahead of Sunday's practice.

The Panthers are signing QB Kyle Trask, the team announced. Trask worked out for the team last week. He also previously spent time with Dave Canales and Brad Idzik when all were with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Trask was originally drafted out of Univ. of Florida in the second-round of the 2021 draft. He spent four seasons with the Bucs, and the 2025 season with the Falcons.

Trask will wear No. 14.

The Panthers also waived/injured receiver Malick Meiga and outside linebacker Nick Hampton.

PHOTOS: Best of Luke Kuechly in Canton for his Hall of Fame enshrinement

See photos of Panthers legend Luke Kuechly during his weekend in Canton, Ohio for his induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

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