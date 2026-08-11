Devin Lloyd checks in at No. 27 on the NFL Top 100 list, a spot that doesn't surprise the Panthers

"He's been doing a phenomenal job," praised safety Nick Scott this week. "I mean, I just give a lot of praise to his leadership skills, his athleticism, and things like that. He's got great cover ability as a linebacker, so he's really been adding to just the efficiency of our pass game for sure, getting to his spot and making plays on the ball."

Lloyd wasn't the green dot in Jacksonville, given the older guys in front of him, but he's embraced the role in Carolina.

"The communication has been off the charts," noted Evero. "I feel like when I'm on the headset with him, I'm talking to another coach and I just know that the level of checks and audibles and things like that, that we're going to be able to use because of him is going to be, it's going to take us to a different level."