 Skip to main content
Advertising

Devin Lloyd checks in at No. 27 on the NFL Top 100 list, a spot that doesn't surprise the Panthers

Aug 11, 2026 at 11:00 AM
Author Image
Kassidy Hill
26-0649_Social_NFL Top 100 Player Graphics_DevinLloyd_16x9

CHARLOTTE — Devin Lloyd was already a Top 100 player when he arrived in Charlotte. Even if it wasn't official yet, it was known. He was the highest-graded free agent on the Panthers board for a litany of reasons, the same reasons that earned him the respect as one of the best players in the league.

"First thing is intelligence," began linebackers coach Pete Hanson, ticking off as he goes. "Leadership, aggressiveness. He gets the ball for your team, very strong tackler and sees the entire game really well."

On Tuesday, that list coalesced into one overarching description: No. 27 overall on the NFL Top 100 list.

Related Links

"It's very humbling," said Lloyd of his first entry on the Top 100. "Obviously everybody in the league knows ball because we all watch tape. We all watch each other, we all scout for whoever our opponent is, and so everybody kind of knows what's what.

"So yeah, you definitely take a lot of pride in it. It's very humbling."

The resume speaks for itself. An average of 109 tackles a season over his first four years, 3.5 total sacks during that time, five fumble recoveries, and nine interceptions, including five last year alone. One of those picks was against Patrick Mahomes and returned for a 99-yard touchdown.

"We knew what we were going to get in terms of the on-the-field player," shared defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero of his middle linebacker. "We do our research, and so we knew he was a quality guy, smart, all those things. We know he's going to be physical, he's going to get off blocks, he's going to tackle at a high level, he's going to be great getting the ball out, forcing fumbles and interceptions and things like that."

Those are all the things that show up on tape and lead a guy to being voted No. 27 overall in the Top 100 by his peers. And they are the things that have a positive effect on the rest of the defense, like a nucleus from which everyone else can grow, amplified by the fact Lloyd is wearing the green dot as the signal caller on the field, and can cover.

LB Devin Lloyd and RB Chuba Hubbard are seen during Carolina Panthers training camp on Wednesday, Jun. 17, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
Carolina Panthrs/Carolina Panthers

"He's been doing a phenomenal job," praised safety Nick Scott this week. "I mean, I just give a lot of praise to his leadership skills, his athleticism, and things like that. He's got great cover ability as a linebacker, so he's really been adding to just the efficiency of our pass game for sure, getting to his spot and making plays on the ball."

Lloyd wasn't the green dot in Jacksonville, given the older guys in front of him, but he's embraced the role in Carolina.

"The communication has been off the charts," noted Evero. "I feel like when I'm on the headset with him, I'm talking to another coach and I just know that the level of checks and audibles and things like that, that we're going to be able to use because of him is going to be, it's going to take us to a different level."

The biggest impact Devin Lloyd has had, though, is the parts that go beyond his status on the Top 100 and make him one of the top players in the Panthers' building: the parts of his game that never showed up on tape. For that matter, they're parts of his game that didn't even really exist when he was putting together a Top 100 season, last year in Jacksonville.

G Saahdiq Charles, LB Devin Lloyd, QB Bryce Young and T Monroe Freeling are seen during Carolina Panthers Training Camp Day 5 Wednesday, Jul 29, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers

"We didn't know the leadership part from watching the film," admitted Hanson, then clarifying, "you hear a little bit, but I don't think Jacksonville knew the leadership part either because they had a different green dot that's a veteran leader, for a long time.

"So I think everybody's learning the leadership part and that's changed the room. He'll make coaching points that make sense to everybody, and they'll go apply it right away."

Devin Lloyd and Tre'von Moehrig are seen during Carolina Panthers Voluntary Workouts Phase 3 at Tuesday, May. 26, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers

Added quarterback Bryce Young, "He's definitely been a huge leader for us. He's been huge as far as just setting the standard, holding everyone accountable, being vocal. He's the guy who's calling things out immediately when we break the huddle. He's the first person you hear making calls, giving tips, telling someone to slide over, telling someone to watch for this.

"We've had a lot of great football conversations on the side and just hearing how he processes, how he thinks about the game, me picking his brain about what he's looking for, little tells he gets from when I'm playing, stuff like that, it's been huge for all of us."

As for what Lloyd hopes this inspires: "Oh, the best is yet to come," he said with a smile. "I'll say that the best is yet to come."

Devin Lloyd is seen during Carolina Panthers OTA Day Number 5 on Tuesday, Jun. 2, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers

The NFL Top 100 series is debuting on X each weekday. Each episode will feature two new player reveals (one at 10 a.m. ET and one at 11 a.m. ET) through Friday, Aug. 21. The top 10 will be announced over the course of two weeks, with a player revealed each day at 10 a.m. ET from Aug. 24 through Sept. 4.

Panthers players thus far on the Top 100:

No. 98 — Quarterback Bryce Young

No. 90 — Defensive tackle Derrick Brown

No. 87 — Wide Receiver Tetairoa McMillan

No. 76 - Corner Jaycee Horn

Episodes will air later on NFL+, as well as other NFL-owned-and-operated social media, and we'll have all the latest for you here at Panthers.com.

PHOTOS: Best of Devin Lloyd through the years

See the former Jacksonville Jaguar in action.

Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Devin Lloyd (0) leaves the field after an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Jets 48-20. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)
1 / 14

Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Devin Lloyd (0) leaves the field after an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Jets 48-20. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)

Gary McCullough/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Devin Lloyd (0) runs the ball 99 yards for a touchdown after intercepting a pass during the second half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Monday, Oct. 6, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
2 / 14

Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Devin Lloyd (0) runs the ball 99 yards for a touchdown after intercepting a pass during the second half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Monday, Oct. 6, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

John Raoux/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Devin Lloyd (0) watches the play develop during an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Nov. 16, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)
3 / 14

Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Devin Lloyd (0) watches the play develop during an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Nov. 16, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)

Gary McCullough/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Devin Lloyd (0) reacts after a play during the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Nov. 16, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
4 / 14

Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Devin Lloyd (0) reacts after a play during the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Nov. 16, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Andre Baccellia (82) runs toward Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Devin Lloyd (0) during an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 23, 2025, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Samantha Chow)
5 / 14

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Andre Baccellia (82) runs toward Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Devin Lloyd (0) during an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 23, 2025, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Samantha Chow)

Samantha Chow/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Devin Lloyd (0) plays during the first half of an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, Sunday, Nov. 30, 2025, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
6 / 14

Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Devin Lloyd (0) plays during the first half of an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, Sunday, Nov. 30, 2025, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

George Walker IV/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Devin Lloyd (0) rushes during an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Colts 36-19. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)
7 / 14

Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Devin Lloyd (0) rushes during an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Colts 36-19. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)

Gary McCullough/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Devin Lloyd talks with a teammate during the first half of an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, Nov. 23, 2025, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
8 / 14

Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Devin Lloyd talks with a teammate during the first half of an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, Nov. 23, 2025, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Ross D. Franklin/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Devin Lloyd (0) rushes into the backfield during an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Zach Bolinger)
9 / 14

Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Devin Lloyd (0) rushes into the backfield during an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Zach Bolinger)

Zach Bolinger/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Devin Lloyd (0) celebrates on the field during an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Zach Bolinger)
10 / 14

Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Devin Lloyd (0) celebrates on the field during an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Zach Bolinger)

Zach Bolinger/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Devin Lloyd (0) runs around the edge during an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Zach Bolinger)
11 / 14

Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Devin Lloyd (0) runs around the edge during an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Zach Bolinger)

Zach Bolinger/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Devin Lloyd (0) runs to the ball during an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Titans 41-7. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)
12 / 14

Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Devin Lloyd (0) runs to the ball during an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Titans 41-7. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)

Gary McCullough/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) is tackled by Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Devin Lloyd (0) during the first half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
13 / 14

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) is tackled by Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Devin Lloyd (0) during the first half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

John Raoux/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Devin Lloyd (0) enters the field to face the Buffalo Bills in an NFL wild card playoff football game, Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Bills defeated the Jaguars 27-24. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)
14 / 14

Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Devin Lloyd (0) enters the field to face the Buffalo Bills in an NFL wild card playoff football game, Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Bills defeated the Jaguars 27-24. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)

Gary McCullough/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Mt. Olive Pickles Kicks Off Third Season as Official Partner of the Carolina Panthers

New this season, Mt. Olive is expanding its partnership to become the Presenting Partner of Sir Purr, the Panthers beloved mascot, and the Black & Blue Crew, in an effort to continue creating family-friendly experiences through community appearances, digital content, giveaways, and gameday entertainment.

news

Three observations from Panthers coordinators at mid-way point of training camp

Brad Idzik, Ejiro Evero, and Tracy Smith share updates from training camp including Bryce Young's pre-snap process, the lack of kicker competitions, and more.

news

Linebacker competition remains a friendly one between Claudin Cherelus and Trevin Wallace

Dave Canales said the two linebackers were competing for the starting job next to Devin Lloyd. Both have dealt with injuries in the past, but are pushing each other now.

news

Play of the Day: Devin Lloyd keeps forcing turnovers

The linebacker forced a fumble in 7-on-7 drills, the latest sign of his commitment to keeping pressure on opponents, even in practice.

news

Training Camp Observations: Physicality peaked, and so did the resolution

Another intense day of training camp led to a post-practice understanding as the Panthers fortify themselves for the season. Plus, Jaelan Phillips impact, and more.

news

Panthers add offensive line help

The team brought back guard Joshua Gray to help with depth along the interior line.

news

Luke Kuechly and Julius Peppers' Hall of Fame inductions have set a new standard for Panthers

With Kuechly's induction on Saturday, the Panthers have put four defenders in the Hall of Fame in the last five years, including two that are setting a standard for the current team.

news

Luke Kuechly wraps up Hall of Fame weekend with Unscripted roundtable, talks ball and Class of 2026

The Panthers linebacker was able to gather again with Drew Brees, Larry Fitzgerald, and Adam Vinatieri, and talk about their love for Roger Craig, and

news

Training Camp Observations: Starters ramp up intensity in preparation of playing Saturday

Dave Canales announced the Panthers' starters will play in Saturday's preseason game against Buffalo. They also put the pads back on to ramp up intensity.

news

Panthers bring back outside linebacker

Moon was with the Panthers for a period in 2025.

news

Panthers sign a quarterback, waive two others

The Panthers made a series of roster moves ahead of Sunday's practice, including adding a veteran passer and waiving two others.

Want more Panthers content from the official source? Add Panthers.com to your list of source preferences on Google today!
Advertising