Jaycee Horn continues his legacy at No. 76 overall on NFL top 100 list

"For me, I'm mainly just thinking team. Like we had a successful year this year in going to the playoffs, and I feel like we kind of figured out how to win and figured out what winning feels like," shared Horn.

"When you sit back and just look at where we were, like a guy like me, my rookie year, and the years after that, to see how far we came, that this past season was definitely a win to get to the playoffs, but we can make that next level jump, and I think we will.