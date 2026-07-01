Bryce Young has a new center, and he and Luke Fortner are learning each other

"There are lots of things that come in, and you say, 'Hey, I do things this way, and I've heard it done this way, but I prefer this.' And you definitely talk through a lot of stuff," explained the center. "But there are so many things that, you get on the field and something happens, and then you're like, oh wait a minute, I didn't realize you're going to do it like that.

"So there's a lot of time on task, but there's also things you come in and you know may be different. somewhere along that spectrum."

Every quarterback speaks their own language, in a way, with a cadence unique to their pace of speaking, the timbre of their own voice, preference to timing, and more. It is where the chemistry between the passer and his snapper shows up more than anywhere else, or sometimes, where the lack of chemistry shows itself in the worst possible times.