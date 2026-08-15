For Jonathon Brooks, his return was an "emotional" one

Of course, the fact the Panthers had such a short time on the field was a separate issue.

Canales planned to play his starters between 10-20 snaps, but after three three-and-outs, he said the first offense "didn't earn" the chance to continue.

They were playing without starting guards Robert Hunt and Damien Lewis (with Brady Christensen and Chandler Zavala in their spots), but there wasn't the consistency in the run game that Canales wants to build things around.

"It's all valuable information," Canales said. "These games are so important to me because we have to evaluate what we're doing and what it looks like and check out the film and say, look, here was the breakdown of some of these things to improve fundamentally on. It's such good exposure for our whole group, so I always look at these opportunities in a positive way.

"At the same time, yeah, I want to score points. I want us to run the ball better. I want us to find some explosives. We have fantastic players, and I know they'll come around and take this as a challenge and continue to go forward."

Asked specifically about the impact of his starting guards, he admitted there was a difference.