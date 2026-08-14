Ask The Old Guy: What a summer it has been

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It's weird writing this from another state, and it is making me more homesick than calling my parents for some reason.

It's very different here in the Prairie State. I went to a deep dish pizza restaurant a few days ago and ordered iced tea. When I took the first sip, my taste buds were stunned to find that it was unsweetened. Apparently sweet tea isn't really a thing over here. I have yet to meet a single person from any of the Carolinas here, too. I have to stop myself from assuming that everyone knows what Harris Teeter and Cookout are. There is no "uptown" either.

I have to accept that I am spending a significant amount of time in a new part of the country now, and that is just what is happening right now. I'm here in northern Chicagoland, and that's how it is.

Despite a little bit of an ongoing adjustment period, I'm really liking it here at Northwestern. Working as an equipment manager is no joke, though. My day at the facility normally starts at 7:30 a.m. and ends anywhere from 4-6:30 p.m. In the morning, we help out at practice; I'm assigned to the safeties. We are given a script of all the plays used in practice daily, which is cool. In the afternoons, we fold and assign gear to the players and coaches. Everyone in the program (including myself) gets a lot of merch! I personally don't need the ridiculous amounts of shoes and shirts and backpacks I get, so from a philosophical standpoint it's interesting to see materialism in full force. Certainly worth digging into deeper sometime soon.

The people are really nice here, especially the players. I had lunch today with one of the quarterbacks, and I talk to the special teams unit daily. I love seeing them stretching and sitting in the corner of Martin Stadium while everyone else is involved with the 7-on-7s at the end of practice. I don't really know what they do for most of practice while everyone else is doing drills and all for over an hour.

My question this week is exactly that: what do JJ Jansen, Ryan Fitzgerald, and Sam Martin do during practice when everyone else is doing drills combined with other position groups and whatnot? I would assume they don't take up half the field to punt and kick field goals for an hour and a half. Whatever JJ Jansen does, it works — he has never missed a game as a Panther.

Keep Pounding from the land once inhabited by John Fox! — Zach, Evanston, IL

They grow up so fast. It seems like yesterday a precocious high school freshman started writing to the Mailbag, and now he's off to college. If you have extra gear, you can always send me some, since you outgrew your first Friend Of The Mailbag T-shirt and your mom asked if it was possible to get a new one since you wouldn't stop wearing the too-tight one outdoors. But if not Northwestern merch, one of those sweet White Sox Pope-hats from this week would suffice. Also, a young entrepreneur such as yourself will quickly learn that you can barter all that stuff. The people who don't get gear always want it the most.

Either way, you can leave home, but home is always a part of you, and that won't change. As the man said, it is what it is.

As for the specialists, they don't put in the kind of hours the rest of them do. They usually get their work in early in practice and split, at which point Fitzgerald heads to the recovery trailer to take care of his young body because he's wise beyond his years, and Martin and Jansen discuss worldly affairs like adults. Either that or eat free sandwiches. Who can tell? But all three are excellent at their jobs, so yes, it's working.