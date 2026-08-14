Ask The Old Guy: What a summer it has been

CHARLOTTE en route to BUFFALO, N.Y.— Forgive me, Father, for it has been three weeks since my last Mailbag.
Actually, it feels like a lot longer than that, because all time during training camp is measured in dog years. Mix in a trip to the Pro Football Hall of Fame to celebrate Luke Kuechly's induction, and the requisite buildup, and I'm behind on the mail.
(This is not uncommon at home, either. Wife
yelled at gently redirected me this week because I hadn't opened a check that was sitting there since June. This is what happens when you get busy with football. Also, when you're dumb.)
But we're back, baby, and there's a lot going on.
Since we last 'Bagged, the Panthers lost a couple of guys to season-ending injuries, found a couple of guys who should be able to help a team, and agreed to terms with a new one who is of great interest. They also played a game already, but the guy who scored the game-winning touchdown got hurt and we may not see him the rest of the preseason.
Plus, as we mentioned, all of the Luke. So much Luke.
So settle in, as we get ready for tomorrow night's game, and even more preseason football to dissect and over-analyze. It's good to get back to normal. Normal is highly underrated.
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Hey Darin, should we expect Jonathon Brooks to get playing time this preseason? Also, how has he looked coming back from his injuries? — Nick, Raleigh, NC
We definitely should, and that was going to be true before we heard about Chuba Hubbard's "week-to-week" hamstring.
Brooks and Hubbard were going to work in tandem the way Hubbard and Rico Dowdle did last year (and Hubbard and D'Onta Foreman prior to that).
They'll still be rolling Trevor Etienne and AJ Dillon through there, but they want to see Brooks work.
There is understandably a lot of breath-holding about Brooks' condition, since he hasn't played since Week 14 of 2024, when he suffered a second torn ACL.
But if you watched him in practice and didn't know the backstory, you wouldn't guess it. All the things we saw from Brooks in college are on display again. He's fast, he's dynamic as a pass-catcher out of the backfield, he's dangerous when he's out in space.
They want to take advantage of that, so they're going to give him reps in the preseason and continue when the regular season starts.
I get that people are nervous. But now it's time to play football. And if he's going to play in the regular season, you have to see him do it now.
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I am glad to see Darren Waller signed at TE, but I am kind of hard-pressed to get overly excited about any significant increase in production at the TE position in 2026. Let's put the fact that Waller is on the wrong side of 30 aside and look at how Canales has used TEs since he became the offensive playcaller:
2023 at Tampa - Cade Otton was the guy at the position. He was used primarily underneath as a blocker and secondarily as a target (because of the blocking, from what I could tell). He finished with a respectable but not stunning 47 catches for 455 yards and four touchdowns.
2024 CAR - While the HC, Canales retained offensive playcalling. Ja'Tavion Sanders was the leading TE at 33 catches, 342 yards, and one TD.
2025 CAR - Tommy Tremble had 249 yds receiving to lead the team; JT had 29 receptions.
I am not including his SEA time because, other than some limited time calling plays in the preseason, he had no playcalling duties (Those were Jeremy Bates (2010), Darrell Bevell (2011–2017), Brian Schottenheimer (2018–2020), and Shane Waldron (2021–2022).
So, here are my questions):
1. Are fans putting too much hope on our TEs to become the next Greg Olsen based on the offensive philosophy of Canales (TE as a blocker and underneath target, mainly the first in most instances) - assuming Brad Idzik remains in that philosophy, of course?
2. Or, does Waller's signing suggest he is giving Brad Idzik more control over the philosophy of the offense, and this is a teaser for more TE usage (or, question 2.5 - as he was with Canales at all his prior stops and was a WR in college, perhaps there won't be a deviation from the Canales TE plans)?
3. Bonus question - Will a (theoretically) improved O-line mean less blocking for the TE spot and more opportunities to participate as a target in the offense, and this move is a reflection of the same?
I know this is a lot to unpack, and thank you, oh wise one, for your insights from the other side of the curtain in the QC — Benjamin, Milton, GA
We didn't need any more Darren Waller questions this week, gang — Ben asked them all.
First off, let the man get here and practice once before we attach any expectations. Second off, putting Greg Olsen (or Wesley Walls) next to his name is undue pressure. And third off, I think the offense is the offense, whether being called by Canales or Idzik. Maybe some "tweaks" (Dave's word), but no wholesale changes.
As noted in great detail above, the tight end position hasn't been a gold mine in Canales' offense, whether in Tampa or here. (And in 2023, once you got past Otton's 47 catches, no other tight end on the roster had more than five.) But when Canales was in Seattle, and they had a Jimmy Graham, it sure seemed like part of the plan.
The question with Waller will remain: can he stay on the field? When he's well, he's always produced, but he is turning 34 the day of the regular season opener, and only played nine games last year. Then again, in those nine games, he caught six touchdowns. And if you can get two-thirds of a touchdown per game, that's pretty cool, even if they're only worth 4.62 points each.
Because of all those factors Ben listed, it's reasonable to expect something, if not everything, from Waller. But with his skill set, and the fact he could potentially be running with Tetairoa McMillan, Jalen Coker, Xavier Legette, and Brooks in the red zone, creates a world of possibilities. He's not here to block; they have other people to do that, but he's a legitimate target in the passing game.
But again, let's let him get here and practice first.
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I'm not quite as old as "The Old Guy," but I am old enough to be a Day 1 fan, and I can remember reading your work from the Gaston Gazette back when I was in high school. You've stuck around a long time in an industry that has been eating its own for the last 20 years, so you're doing something right!
My question is in relation to the initial 53-man roster. With Taylor Moton, Tershawn Wharton, and Ikem Ekwonu, will they have to count as part of the initial 53-man roster (and then go on PUP/IR)?
This has obvious implications for the roster math, and I'm unclear (as I would assume a lot of fans are) about the rules behind this.
Thanks, and looking forward to your coverage for Year 32! — Joel, Sherrills Ford, NC
Catawba County, represent. Thanks, Joel, and if you were reading me at The Gazette in your high school days, that means you're old now too. Congratulations. (At least you were reading when you were a kid.) But try not to throw out your back sneezing or anything. Enjoy your dinner at 5:15 p.m., go to bed by 9, and be not ashamed.
It is almost that time, and it's worth a refresher on the rules, which change sometimes.
In past years, you had to carry certain players onto the 53-man roster at cuts to be able to place them on IR with the possibility to return after four games. But that doesn't apply in these cases.
So on Aug. 30, when they have to reduce the roster from 91 to 53, they can put Ekwonu on reserve/PUP and Moton on reserve/NFI, and each counts as one of the 38 reductions. They don't have to stay on the 53-man roster until the following day. And at that point, they can't be activated until after the first four games. In the case of their respective medical situations, that's a bit of a moot point. With Wharton, we'll see how he's progressing from his neck surgery as we get closer to that date.
Of course, the downside is those guys are taking up spots on the 90-man active roster while not practicing at the moment. That limits some of the team's ability to make moves to address short-term deficits at individual positions, but the fact that both the starting tackles could return this season makes that a chance worth taking.
The Panthers now have 91 on the roster, not 90, because they have an offseason international exemption for linebacker Mapalo Mwansa. If he clears waivers, they can add him back as a 17th practice squad player because of that exemption.
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I'm sure this will be answered before the next Mailbag, but are the Panthers bringing in a fourth quarterback? With the extra preseason game and the number of throws in practice, I assume (I know that's an iffy word) they could use as camp arm. — Bob, Aurora, CO
If we hadn't experienced the Rise and Fall of Haynes King in about a 24-hour window last weekend, it's possible they wouldn't have.
The above-mentioned roster restrictions of carrying a handful of dudes on the active roster who can't practice made a fourth quarterback a luxury, at least until King did his hamstring on the final play of the Hall of Fame Game — but what a play it was.
Now, with Kyle Trask around, there's a guy who knows Canales's and Idzik's words, so it ought to make the operation more efficient for all the other guys on the field with him.
That's one of the hidden realities of a 90-man roster. Often, guys are here so everyone else can get a good practice in. If you've been in an NFL camp before, you're more functional than an undrafted rookie, even if your odds of making the roster are roughly the same. That happened earlier this camp, when a rookie signed to alleviate a shortage was replaced by a more experienced player the next day. You'd rather not do that to a guy, but it's a business.
And you also need numbers at certain positions so the front-line guys don't take too many reps and wear out during an extended training camp.
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Please give my praise to Kassidy Hill for her story on Asher. A wonderful topic accentuated by wonderful writing. All my hopes Asher will be in BofA Stadium cheering us on to a playoff victory soon! — William, Mokelumne Hill, CA
I'll give her yours, and mine too (though I already did).
Make-A-Wish kid stories like Asher Harvey's are almost always awesome anyway, but Asher brought his own flavor.
He's just 6, and he experienced a lot in a short amount of time, but he handled it like a champ.
And so did Kassidy.
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Hey, Darin! I've spent way too much time reading your articles related to Luke's induction into the HOF. In my humble opinion, much of it ranks up there with the article about the origin of Keep Pounding. Thank you for spending so many hours providing us Panthers fans with such insightful and inside information. I need to give a shout-out to Kassidy as well.
Since the idea is to ask a question, was there a specific moment when you knew what a special player/person Luke was, or did you become aware of it over time? Thanks again for your efforts and Keep Pounding! — Bill, Granite Falls, NC
Thanks, Bill. I guess we're even, because I spent too much time writing them.
Actually, as I told him and his family, I didn't begrudge a second of it, because it was a project worth doing right.
We probably all understood Luke Kuechly was really good at football early on, like when he won defensive rookie of the year in 2012. And we realized that he was a good person as well.
But the picture of the human being emerged over time, and I may not have understood the depth of it until you hear those he's close to tell the stories.
Whether it's showing up at the hospital or helping someone with their kids, or helping a staffer push a heavy Jugs machine off the practice field between periods, Luke Kuechly is always doing little things to remind you how kind he is. Last weekend, seeing him gently help his Hall of Fame classmate Roger Craig down the stairs (the day before Craig would reveal to the world his dementia diagnosis), was another example of Kuechly doing little things that make a big difference.
One of my favorite stories was when they were at Christian McCaffrey's star-studded wedding, and as is long snapper JJ Jansen's custom, he got to talking and lost track of his wife, Laura. So Luke goes to work introducing Laura to people, making sure they knew how cool and good she is too, and safely reuniting her with her husband.
At which point, Laura Jansen swatted her husband and said: "Why can't you be more like Luke Kuechly?"
Why can't we all?
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Hi Darin! Congratulations on all the Luke induction to the Hall of Fame coverage! Great articles with a lot of stories (and words!). Also thanks for those on the Panthers who put together the two-hour, 42-minute video with all the Luke stat plays on the NFL - it's worth every second.
My question is about the online Panthers shop: last time I checked, there was only one option of Kuechly shirts available. I know it's possible to customize others, but is there any provision for other kinds of Luke items, like T-shirts, after his induction? Or is it available at the Panthers shop at the stadium? Looking forward to getting some Luke shirts/t-shirts for the family and me. After all, the world needs more Lukes — not only the football player, which would be great but unachievable for almost everyone — but especially the person, as highlighted in all those articles written about him and all the things he did that every one of us can start doing. If we can make one person curious about who he is and what he did off the field and maybe look to emulate it, it's certainly worth it! Thanks! — Fernando, São Paulo, Brazil
We do have these sweet Mitchell & Ness shirts online and in the team store.
The Hall of Fame's store also has a wide selection of Kuechly items.
But to Fernando's point, you don't need to have gear to be like Luke Kuechly; you just have to be willing to be like him. It's simple, but not easy.
That means putting others first, which not everyone can pull off. But when he picked McCaffrey up at the airport on draft weekend in 2017, he gave the rookie all the inspiration anyone needs.
That's the day he gave the new running back what he called "three of the best pieces of advice that anyone's ever given me."
"Look, man," Kuechly began. "At the end of the day, work as hard as you can, be nice to everyone, and have fun."
That's a great start.
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I am hurting for Chris Brazzell II and Nic Scourton because they are super talented and gave our receiving and defensive room so much depth. I haven't really heard all that much about Jimmy Horn Jr. this year and was hoping to see more use out of him and his speed! Can you shine some light on his progress and, more importantly, how a 22-year Army vet can get some FOTM merch?! — Scott, Phenix City, AL
Well, I'm not nearly as selfless and decent as Luke Kuechly, so begging's always a good start, though it's beneath a gentleman of your character. But I guess I'll make you this week's Friend Of The Mailbag anyway, and get the appropriate honorarium on the way to you.
This is a big three-game stretch of preseason for Horn, who has to work a lot harder than he did a year ago to make the roster, period. That room is deep in dudes, but he does have a unique set of traits that could make him valuable. But they can only keep six or seven, and once you consider McMillan, Coker, and Legette locks, and David Moore highly likely, and special teamer Brycen Tremayne a good shot, then you've got one or two spots for Horn, John Metchie III, and camp star Ja'seem Reed.
And yes, camp injuries absolutely stink. They always happen to someone, and they're always the worst. Not only do these guys have to go through lengthy physical rehabs, but they also have to deal with the psychological trauma of being isolated from the rest of the roster (not being able to practice or play with your co-workers, have the same routines, etc.).
They're bad for the team, too.
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I'm really excited for the season. I like the preseason, for what I assume is the same reason everyone else does. To watch some players I don't know much about and to see if they'll make the team. I have really enjoyed reading all of the articles about Luke Kuechly, from his family to his personality and his preparation. He seems like an all-around great guy. I guess that's why Cam always calls him Captain America.
I enjoyed the article about Mike Rucker last season as well. I know during the season, with everything happening, it would be incredibly difficult, but is it possible we could get more behind-the-scenes content about our Panthers legends like these? — Dustin, Albemarle, NC
We will generally feature each week's Legend of the Game during the regular season, and plan to continue to do so.
So many of these cats have stayed close, which makes it easier.
But sports is a nostalgia business, and remembering the good times never goes out of style.
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Just had another birthday, and as a belated gift, will be getting "Just Give Me a Chance to Fail" in the mail sometime soon. Big fan of the Sam Mills legacy as we all are here, and I can't wait to give it a read!
It seems like these young Panthers might need the Keep Pounding mantra (and maybe a copy of the book?) more than ever these days. I took summer off from football, and the first Panthers news I've heard in months was that Nic Scourton has a torn ACL. Not the way I wanted to start the year, and I'm sure that is the case for number 11 as well. My heart goes out to the player and the man. Same goes for Wharton, Moton, Ekwonu, etc.
My question is: how do you think the Panthers address the injuries to their defensive front, especially to the talented young edge rusher? Given Evero's preference for generating pressure "creatively" using limited rushers, it seems like this is an issue they need to address pretty quickly. I personally really like the grit and moxie Princely Umanmielen brings, and I am hopeful this unfortunate setback might be an opportunity for him to shine. Still, I'd like to have a backup plan. Wonder what Julius Peppers is up to these days?
Anyway, here's to a new year despite the setbacks, and, as always, Keep Pounding! — Jake, Candler, NC
Can't go wrong reading about Sam Mills. My friend Paul Domowitch has written an excellent book, and anyone interested in the Panthers, football in general, or character will enjoy it.
As for Peppers, he's 46 now, and enjoying the life of Being Julius Peppers, which is all anyone can ask for. So I doubt he's an option.
Here's the thing about pass-rush depth: Nobody has enough of it.
And because they're not out there growing on trees, it's hard to find it once camps start, and everyone has 90 on a roster. When former Chargers outside linebacker Melvin Ingram showed up at practice the other day (he lives here, and was just hanging with Thomas Davis), there was a temptation to ask if he was here to work out. But he's 37.
They'll continue to look, for sure, but the first step has to be Jaelan Phillips and Patrick Jones II and Umanmielen stepping up. Jones played well once he returned to the field last year, so that's helpful.
But they'll also continue to move people around, whether it's Tre'von Moehrig or cornerbacks blitzing; they'll dial up pressure in many ways.
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It's weird writing this from another state, and it is making me more homesick than calling my parents for some reason.
It's very different here in the Prairie State. I went to a deep dish pizza restaurant a few days ago and ordered iced tea. When I took the first sip, my taste buds were stunned to find that it was unsweetened. Apparently sweet tea isn't really a thing over here. I have yet to meet a single person from any of the Carolinas here, too. I have to stop myself from assuming that everyone knows what Harris Teeter and Cookout are. There is no "uptown" either.
I have to accept that I am spending a significant amount of time in a new part of the country now, and that is just what is happening right now. I'm here in northern Chicagoland, and that's how it is.
Despite a little bit of an ongoing adjustment period, I'm really liking it here at Northwestern. Working as an equipment manager is no joke, though. My day at the facility normally starts at 7:30 a.m. and ends anywhere from 4-6:30 p.m. In the morning, we help out at practice; I'm assigned to the safeties. We are given a script of all the plays used in practice daily, which is cool. In the afternoons, we fold and assign gear to the players and coaches. Everyone in the program (including myself) gets a lot of merch! I personally don't need the ridiculous amounts of shoes and shirts and backpacks I get, so from a philosophical standpoint it's interesting to see materialism in full force. Certainly worth digging into deeper sometime soon.
The people are really nice here, especially the players. I had lunch today with one of the quarterbacks, and I talk to the special teams unit daily. I love seeing them stretching and sitting in the corner of Martin Stadium while everyone else is involved with the 7-on-7s at the end of practice. I don't really know what they do for most of practice while everyone else is doing drills and all for over an hour.
My question this week is exactly that: what do JJ Jansen, Ryan Fitzgerald, and Sam Martin do during practice when everyone else is doing drills combined with other position groups and whatnot? I would assume they don't take up half the field to punt and kick field goals for an hour and a half. Whatever JJ Jansen does, it works — he has never missed a game as a Panther.
Keep Pounding from the land once inhabited by John Fox! — Zach, Evanston, IL
They grow up so fast. It seems like yesterday a precocious high school freshman started writing to the Mailbag, and now he's off to college. If you have extra gear, you can always send me some, since you outgrew your first Friend Of The Mailbag T-shirt and your mom asked if it was possible to get a new one since you wouldn't stop wearing the too-tight one outdoors. But if not Northwestern merch, one of those sweet White Sox Pope-hats from this week would suffice. Also, a young entrepreneur such as yourself will quickly learn that you can barter all that stuff. The people who don't get gear always want it the most.
Either way, you can leave home, but home is always a part of you, and that won't change. As the man said, it is what it is.
As for the specialists, they don't put in the kind of hours the rest of them do. They usually get their work in early in practice and split, at which point Fitzgerald heads to the recovery trailer to take care of his young body because he's wise beyond his years, and Martin and Jansen discuss worldly affairs like adults. Either that or eat free sandwiches. Who can tell? But all three are excellent at their jobs, so yes, it's working.
Speaking of work, it's about time for you to GET BACK TO CLASS, ZACH. (Some things will never change.)
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I am a longtime Buffalo Bills fan, and I have lived in Charlotte now since 2017. I could get into the history, but this is not about me. My question here is, given the fact that the Bills and Panthers have a long-standing partnership when it comes to trades and coaches and blah blah blah. I honestly think this partnership could elevate both teams. I'm talking about short-term Bills: let's win now, and long-term Panthers: let's figure out a way to build a future.
I would like to know if there is a possibility for the Bills to acquire Mike Jackson. I believe he is one of the most underrated DBs in the league, and he is 29. That being said, his shelf life is now. It is clear the Panthers are a little short of winning now, but given the right pieces, they can win soon, potentially next year. Therefore, I would like to hear your opinion of the Bills getting Mike Jackson and giving up a first-round pick (which would most likely be a late pick considering their playoff and late-run potential) plus Damar Hamlin and a second-round pick and a 2028 fifth-rounder. I'm not sure why no one is talking about Mike Jackson, but he might be the most underrated player in the league. Let me know your thoughts #gobills #keeppounding — Mike, Mount Holly, NC
This is a Mike Jackson appreciation zone, but that's kind of a fantasy football trade. Former Panthers assistant GM Brandon Beane would not make that kind of offer, no matter how good Mike Jack is.
The larger point is the Panthers value him, and aren't looking to get rid of him. They have some good young corners in Will Lee III and Corey Thornton, but Jackson and Jaycee Horn are one of the top cornerback duos in the league, if not the top.
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Will soon be leaving the lovely Carolinas for sunny Florida. Don't know how Jags fans will react when I wear my Panthers swag. Better than it would be in Atlanta or New Orleans. Those people are not friendly.
My question is: what is the Panthers' record against New Orleans in the non-Drew Brees era? No one played well against them when he was there. — Frank, Mt Airy, NC
Why, Frank, why?????? Please don't become Florida Man.
The Panthers are 29-33 all-time in the regular season against the Saints, but it's a 15-17 record in non-Brees games, so not as bad as you think.
That series was 11-11 through the 2005 season, before Brees arrived. The Saints went 8-6 from 2006-12, but then something changed.
The Panthers drafted some guy named Luke Kuechly, and they went 8-8 in the regular season over the next eight years.
It's actually been quite close over the years, with the difference showing up in the Saints winning five of the last six meetings, in which neither Brees nor Kuechly participated.
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Hi Darin, I am a long-time reader and first-time writer from Germany.
I have two questions actually. The first one is about the team: I don't hear a lot about rookie center Sam Hecht. I know he's a fifth-round pick, but I was really excited that we picked up a center in the draft. Do you think he has a realistic shot to become the starter in his rookie year? Of course, signing Luke Fortner makes it a bit more complicated, but I feel like he could be the best center on the roster when the season starts.
And the second one is more for me personally. I want to get my first Panthers jersey, and how can I choose any other player to wear on game day than the legend himself, JJ Jansen? And what better way to honor him than to get his jersey in his favorite color? Maybe you know it already or can commit a little journalism and find out for me.
Thank you and have a lovely day! — Lukas, Hamburg, Germany
Hecht has some promise and could become a starter one of these days. Guys drafted in the fifth round are generally not quick fixes.
But mostly, it's because Fortner is a pro. He's solid in a way that's not a backhanded compliment, and smart. He's also willing to fight for his guys. He's gotten into two significant scraps in camp already in defense of quarterback Bryce Young, which is a good way to become popular in a new place.
As for Jansen, there are no short answers with Jansen.
When I committed a journalism and asked him for his favorite, we talked for five minutes about his favorite combos. Like Luke Kuechly and me, he's a proponent of the traditional silver-helmet, black-jersey, silver-britches look. (And in case you're wondering, JJ Jansen britches updates will resume in the regular season, on Instagram and Bluesky.)
But when I pressed him for an answer, telling him Lukas in Germany wanted to wear his gear, he settled on blue. "I like the blue," he said. "Looks cool." He's right; it's a cool jersey. I saw a blue Jansen walking around in Canton last week. Other long snappers don't get that kind of respect.
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So sorry, Darin; it's been a rough few months for me. I have been dealing with lots of health issues. I am so glad you are back again, as I love reading your column. With you back and Jeff's lightning round, you all make a dynamic duo for sure.
Quick question, why are we still not getting any respect from these obviously blind sports columnists? What's it going to take to get that respect? I seriously think that this year is it. All I can say is hurry up season I'm ready for football. #KEEPPOUNDING — Cheryl, Fuquay-Varina, NC
I can't speak to the relative awareness of the national media.
What I know is that as a FOTM, you're part of the Mailbag family, and there are plenty of people out there praying for you, whether you know them or not. This community has a way of lifting each other up. So add Cheryl to the list, gang; she needs the support.
Also, Cheryl, send me your T-shirt size and mailing address, and I'll get that shirt I owe you on the way.
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IMPRIMATUR Mr. Gantt? For Pete's sake (not sure who Pete is). Would you say "hydrate" or drink water? To say your prose is just, . . . or to say it is fair and equitable leads one to realize perhaps there are too many adjectives. I had to get my old friend, a Webster's unabridged collegiate dictionary paper back held together with duct tape, to enlighten me once again. Such a trusted tome, a veritable font of wisdom and knowledge for 60 years it has resided close at hand — a gift from my dear mother. Please post the picture of Larry, Tom, and yourself...the heart longs for the comfort of fond memory. Congratulations to LUUUUUKE, well deserved! — Westray, Kershaw, SC
Here's the danger of knowing cool words — the temptation to use them is great. When discussing Kuechly's approval of Devin Lloyd's approach to his new job, "imprimatur" seemed like exactly the one I wanted to use.
What can I say, I contain multitudes. I like to read and write, and like Westray, also fondly remember the side trip to Abdullah the Butcher's House of Ribs and Chinese Food in Atlanta on the way to Cam Newton's pro day with Tom Sorensen.
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And on that note, let's go lightning round, brought to you by the patron saint of the lightning round Jeff from Fuquay-Varina, to close it out this week.
To Mr. Kuechly (aka LUUUUUKE!): On behalf of the Keep Pounding Fan Base, You're welcome! But more importantly, thank you for being one of us! And thank you, Darin, for the excellent two weeks of articles. I enjoyed being allowed to witness what was, is, and what's to come! — Jan, Flat Rock, NC
Luke is truly one of us. Anyone on the other side of him is clearly not OOU.
Greetings from Chattanooga by way of Hickory. Out of curiosity, if a player is injured during Panthers-related activities, whether in a game or practice, does the team cover the cost of their medical treatment, or do they have to utilize their own personal health insurance as you or I would?
Additionally, in 2025 I became a FOTM by asking how long it would take before the Panthers would start getting more nationally televised games so I could watch them a few more times each year. As luck would have it, it didn't take long at all. Not since the Cam Newton days will the Panthers grace the television screens in Chattanooga as often. — Jensen, Chattanooga, TN
Yeah, guys who are injured during the act of doing their jobs are covered.
The question is, having previously attained Hickory, N.C., why would one leave?
Hello Darin, I hope you're ready for a great season because, as a PSL holder going into my second year. I'm excited. My question is not really a football question but an entertaining question. Who do we talk to about getting some energy into the play introductions? I'm thinking something like the intro of "Thunderstruck" by recent BofA concert performers AC/DC, or the intro to "Hot for Teacher" by Van Halen. Something like that would get the crowd going and pump up the energy. — John, Winston-Salem, NC
I think we can make a few guesses about the demographic here by John's jukebox selections. I also do not feel tardy.
From the last ATOG: "This makes me wonder, would you rather fight 100 raccoon-sized Derrick Browns, or a Derrick Brown-sized raccoon? (That's a trick question, raccoons are awesome, why would you ever fight a raccoon?"
**Hungry Xavier Legette noises**— Layton, Raleigh, NC
Stay hungry, my friends.
Please tell Nic that our hearts go out to him both personally and professionally. He and Ickey both seem like the kind of guys who will take their injuries as lessons in fortitude, and ultimately use them to strengthen their character as men. Do either of the guys play chess? — Skip, Winston-Salem, NC
Not sure about Nic or Ickey, but there is at least one budding grandmaster in the locker room. Stay tuned.
What is the number one thing Bryce Young needs to do to make this team consistent winners? — Ed, Kannapolis, NC
Be the same guy every day.
Recent roster transactions have been quickly reflected on the Panthers' website. In the past, these lagged behind for days. I noted the extra effort being spent to keep this info current and wanted to let you know that it is greatly appreciated. — Randall, Branchville, SC
We do it for the people.
Hey Darin. Hope you had a good weekend. I enjoyed Fan Fest. My question is, do you think the Panthers would have any interest in picking up Taysom Hill? I think he would be a good pickup for us. Thanks. Go Panthers Go Apps — Jeffrey, Charlotte
How about a Darren Waller instead?
No question-just a "Thank you," for all of your background articles on Luke. They've been terrific. There's a book to be written using them as a base! — Ron, Sarasota, FL
You're welcome, Ron. But as I joked with Luke last week, I was looking forward to not writing about Luke for a minute. I believe I can also speak for him when I say he's OK not being written about for a minute, either.
By Wednesday, he was already back on the middle school football field, coaching again. Back to normal.