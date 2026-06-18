Ask The Old Guy: Summer time, fun time

------------------------------------------------------

Hi Darin! Reading the last Ask The Old Guy mailbag and seeing Zach going to college already (congratulations, Zach!), Jim - the Oldest Guy - moving to his new facility, gave me one of those moments that it's been some time since this Mailbag exists. A lot of questions, a lot of words, and a lot of patience from you to respond during that time. And the Panthers also came a long way during that time, and in a good way.

I can use the games that I was able to attend: 2022 vs the 49ers (the last Matt Rhule game - no need to say anything more); 2024 vs the Falcons (Bryce Young on the bench, Dalton and the offense scored enough, but the defense couldn't hold up anymore against the run in the second half, but the fight and direction were there). And now, hopefully, in January, me and my family can attend the Falcons game again - now with Bryce in command and the whole team on the rise. Looking at all that made me realize how lucky we all are to be able to see the team we all cheer for get better and share our thoughts with a lot of friends here. Before the question, a shout out to the Canes for reaching the Stanley Cup final - I can see their games here also! It's been building for eight years with Rod! (Also, I know I'm far and away from you all, but some division about Panthers being from Charlotte and Canes from Raleigh and fans complaining about the others seems so silly - we already are so divided everywhere, please unite and enjoy the good things! Enjoy both good seasons, and the Hornets and FC!)

Simple and quick question: Will the JJ and Luke podcast still happen during training camp and regular season? I guess Jordan (now OL coach at Utah) and Jake won't. JJ is a man of many hats, and he absolutely can handle a lot of things, but I don't know if, during the season, it'll be a little too much. Thanks! — Fernando, Sao Paulo, Brazil

The short answer to your eventual question is yes, the intention is for JJ and Luke to continue to podcast during the season. Players still have days off on Tuesdays, and Jansen has clearly shown the ability to multitask while playing in 277 consecutive games of NFL football (and we'll have more on that this summer). Kuechly is the busiest unemployed person you'll ever meet. Still, the same reason he continues to find time to do it is the reason it's a good podcast — the discussions between two inherently interesting people are interesting. They enjoy it as much as listeners and viewers do. So yes, long live the JJ and Luke podcast.

Gross having a day job at his alma mater complicates his podcast with Delhomme, so they may be on hiatus, though I'll never consider it over because it's also so much fun.