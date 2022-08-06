Sam Mills: Inspiration, friend, Hall of Famer

But he also remembers a kid at their school named Horace.

As it turns out, Horace was an unusual kid, not exactly like the rest of the people they grew up with. In hindsight, the things classmates said about Horace make it sound like we'd probably describe him differently now. The nickname they had for him those days, well, it was a different time; it's not the kind of thing you'd call someone now.

That didn't matter at all to Sam Mills, who took Horace in like he was another brother, the 13th child in the family.

"He was a little more than awkward, but we always embraced the best of him," Melanie said of Horace.

That took some doing, because being Horace's friend wasn't always easy.

"Nobody wanted to be around him," Leon said of the kid who wasn't like the rest of them. "But he and Sam became really close, and as a result people started to get close to him, even though he was a pain in the ass, they developed a relationship with this guy, and it was all because Sam took to this guy, and understood this guy was different, and people were shying away from him because of it.

"Sam said, 'Hey man, come on.' They would hang out all the time. . . . Growing up, everybody loved being around Sam. There were some people that a lot of people didn't want to be around. They were different, or annoying, and just weren't cool. But they became accepted by other people because Sam took them in."

That's not the kind of thing you just do, because being a teenager isn't easy anyway, and volunteering to take on a difficult task isn't for everyone.

But as Melanie thinks about that story, she also thought back to Sam's childhood, and thinks she has a clue as to why her husband behaved that way.

As indestructible as he appeared on a football field — he missed just 11 games in 12 NFL seasons, a practicably impossible feat, especially at his size — Sam Mills grew up a little vulnerable.

It's not that he lived in what his brother described as "poverty," or that it took him until he was in high school to have the luxury of his own room. When he was a child, Sam Mills suffered from what his wife referred to as "severe asthma," which his parents struggled with as well.

"He had to wear this special apparatus to school, where you could be teased a lot," Melanie said. "And he probably was teased a lot. You know how young kids are.

"I think in his mind, that made him embrace others that were different or had something different about them."

As it turns out, there was always something different about Sam Mills.

Eddie Balina realized it, when he was playing sports with Sam growing up, from Pop Warner football on up. They'd play together no matter the season, but ended up at different colleges. When Balina went to visit Mills the night before a game between Montclair State and William Patterson, he arrived to find his room empty, because Mills had driven to Wayne, N.J. to go see him.