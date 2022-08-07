Which Panther will join Sam Mills in the Hall of Fame next?

A more nuanced debate will begin in 2025 when Kuechly becomes eligible for the first time.

The ding on Kuechly will be that he has less of a body of work, just eight seasons in the league and 118 games.

But the Hall has overlooked longevity in favor of incandescence in recent years, with this year's induction of Tony Boselli (91 games in seven seasons) and the recent additions of players such as Terrell Davis (78 games in parts of seven seasons). Being brilliant matters as well.

Kuechly went to seven Pro Bowls in his eight seasons and was a first-team All-Pro five times. He was also the defensive rookie of the year in 2012 and the defensive player of the year in 2015.

It will be interesting to track his candidacy alongside a peer with a nearly identical resume — 49ers linebacker Patrick Willis.