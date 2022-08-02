Juanita Mills showed her son Sam Mills what work looked like

"Mom worked hard, and she was the working lady, the hardest-working person I know," said Leon Mills, her youngest son, now 59. "I truly believe that's where Sam got his work ethic.

"She, for the most part, was doing health care, caring for elderly people, a couple of live-in jobs caring for elderly people. But she would do anything that came up to help our family make it through that day."

They also saw her push through a humble beginning to achieve something more.

Juanita was born in 1925 in Bennettsville, S.C., to a family of sharecroppers there, before moving to Long Branch, N.J. when she was 11.

When she began her family, they lived in a housing project called Seaview Manor, and the conditions were not ideal. Leon laughed and remembered the "field" they played football on as children, leading to many more scrapes and cuts she'd have to patch up when she got home.

"They called it a field, it was basically cement," Leon recalled.

But Juanita worked and saved until the mid-1970s, when she bought a duplex in Long Branch, at which point her sons (Leon was 12, Sam was 15 or 16 at that time) first enjoyed the luxury of not sharing a bedroom.