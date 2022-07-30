Panthers announce Keep Pounding Game for Week 4 vs. Cardinals

That's become a mantra for so many — on and off the field — and a message that has become part of the franchise's culture.

Hall of Honor wide receiver Steve Smith Sr. has always said Mills was the greatest player in the team's history, and gets emotional when he thinks about the coach who puts his arm around a too-short rookie and told him to believe in himself.

"He set the standard for the organization to this day, but also for the people who were there," Smith said. "Keep Pounding for me as a father is the look you give your son without saying a word. You're living and carrying on a tradition, and all that entails. It's about believing in me, but also telling me to tighten it up.

"It stood for more than words you say to get someone to play a good football game. You knew he was facing death, but he was worried about other people. I don't know that I could have done it. It was never about himself, it was always about what it meant for other people.