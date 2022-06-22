Creating Sam Mills' Hall of Fame bust, a job for the ages

He knew Mills would be a different challenge, and started the process in early March. By the time he had done some initial work on the Mills model, Boselli arrived for his modeling session, and was impressed with how realistic it was, having seen that face up close when the Jaguars played the Panthers in the 1995 Hall of Fame Game.

Hammond also got some feedback from former Saints kicker Morten Anderson.

"Morten said the biggest thing was to get the thin little mustache right," Hammond said. "He said that was important, and he liked the way it turned out."

Still, Mills was complicated, and not just because he wasn't there.

Hammond compared it to the bust he carved of former Eagles safety Brian Dawkins.

"Dawkins was a psycho on the field, but he was one of the most sweet and kind human beings I've ever met, so he had to go to a different zone when he was out there," Hammond said. "We try to capture these subjects as football players, and hopefully you can still see the kindness there.