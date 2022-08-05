Live Updates: Coverage of Sam Mills' induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame

View photos of the locker display for Sam Mills in the Pro Football Hall of Fame for the 2022 enshrinement class.
In Canton, Sam Mills has earned the respect of his peers
His fellow Hall of Famers don't see his height, they see all the plays he made over the years.
The day Keep Pounding was born
On Jan. 2, 2004, Sam Mills told a small group those heartfelt words, before that message spread far and wide.
Sam Mills' Keep Pounding message leaves lasting impact on Atrium Health
Recount the story of how Keep Pounding took on physical form in Charlotte.
Juanita Mills showed her son Sam Mills what work looked like
The Hall of Fame linebacker saw from an early age what it took to provide for a family.
Steve Smith Sr. ready for "emotions" with Sam Mills going to Hall of Fame
The Hall of Honor wideout was embraced by Mills during his rookie camp, and has always called him the greatest Panther of all time.
Sam Mills left a legacy of leadership across the NFL
From NFL coaches and GMs and personnel men, the Panthers legend showed them how to lead.
Panthers announce Keep Pounding Game for Week 4 vs. Cardinals
Carolina will honor Hall of Famer Sam Mills at home on October 2.
Stories of Sam: Volume 5
Read fan stories of inspiration and perseverance inspired by Sam Mills and his mantra of Keep Pounding, presented by Atrium Health Levine Cancer Institute.
In 1995, Sam Mills wrote a new chapter here
The Hall of Fame linebacker was central to building the expansion Panthers as the recognized leader in a room full of veterans.
For Sam Mills, the USFL was both first and last chance
His first step toward the Pro Football Hall of Fame was with a team and league he had to consider, before becoming one of its dominant players.