The day Keep Pounding was born

Right guard Kevin Donnalley had carried a handheld video camera around with him all year in 2003, preserving moments big and small. He's got boxes and boxes of old videotapes in storage, the kind of stuff that would make a movie you'd watch. He has everything from celebratory locker rooms after yet another comeback win that season to stupid practical jokes, like guys dumping buckets of ice water over a bathroom stall on an unsuspecting teammate just to hear them yell swear words.

He has the profane, but not the sacred. Mostly, because it was a regular walk-through at the end of a regular work week, and he didn't think something sacred was in store.

"I wish I had," Donnalley said. "But there was no reason to, because we didn't have any idea what was coming."

And while the team had a fully stocked video department, they were just there for the football stuff, so coaches could critique practice later.

"Yeah, any film we had from that day didn't have audio anyway," former video staffer Chris Herbert said. "That's not what we were there for, and as soon as practice was over, we were breaking down and getting out of there so the coaches had film."

Likewise, the few people on the field that day began to scatter as it was almost exclusively players and coaches by that point. Walk-throughs were closed to the media , but even the team's support staff was largely indoors by the time it was said.

"I wasn't there," former PR director Charlie Dayton said. "But I was in the locker room afterward, and you could tell that whatever was said made an impact, because everybody was talking about it. And at that point in the week, guys didn't typically talk about things like that."

Fox paused when he recalled it, because that limited audience seemed to give the words more power.

"I think having it happen out there on the field, with only the guys who were going to be on the field next day, definitely made it more intimate," Fox said. "The only people who heard it were the people Sam wanted to hear it."

The emotion with which Fox described it makes you wish even more there was a tape hidden somewhere, that someone recorded it, if only so people could nail down the details and find even more meaning in it, or just hear that long-silenced voice again.

"Coach Fox was right; I honestly don't remember the specifics," linebacker Dan Morgan said. "I remember him giving a passionate speech and being inspired by it, but the Keep Pounding part of it ... that morphed into a thing later.