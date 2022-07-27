Stories of Sam: Volume 5

I saw and talked to Sam Mills many times, and you could not meet a nicer person. I remember the Panthers inaugural season in Clemson S.C. and Sam intercepted a pass from Steve Young from the 49ers and ran it back for a TD. Steve Young was stunned and could not believe it. I had taken a picture of Sam and once at the Dom Capers show at the stadium, I asked if he would autograph it for me. He said it was such a nice photo that he was afraid he might mess it up. I told him that it was ok if he messed it up because if he did, it would still mean a lot to me and if he did it would be like a special picture and would add meaning to the photo because he took his time to sign it for me. He honestly was concerned that he might mess up my photo. Now that was concern, to worry about messing up the photo and for my feelings.