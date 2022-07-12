Stories of Sam: Volume 4

Shirnetha B.

Lancaster, S.C.

Sitting in those seats watching Sam make those incredible plays was just exuberating to my spirit. And when I got to meet him, he was so personable and engaging. I am forever grateful.

I met him during the Christmas holidays in 1992, at the South Park Mall. I was wandering through Belk's in the cosmetic aisle when I looked around, and there he was. I remained still for awhile and then I regained myself and went over to him. He spoke to me and smiled. I asked if he would give me an autograph, and he said "SURE'. Of course, I could not find a sheet of anything to write on, but he grabbed one of the perfume ads on a counter and I gave him a pen. He asked who to address it to and I told him about my three young boys: ages 12, 10 and 6 at the time. He smiled again and asked for their names. As I told him, he asked if we attended any games and I said so far, just me, because I could not afford all of us, I was a single parent.

So he wrote each name, and said I hope they get to come one day and I said yes, hopefully. Then we shared conversation on what we were shopping for and laughed. After a minute or two, he said goodbye and walked away. I kept that perfume ad and had it framed after I showed it to my boys. They could not believe it. And right now, my oldest son who is 40 years old now, has it hanging in his home in Baltimore.