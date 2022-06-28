Stories of Sam: Volume 3

--------------------------------------------------------------

Douglas C.

Whittier, N.C.

During the inaugural season at Clemson, my seats were on the second row behind the Panthers' bench. The crown of the field was so high you could only see the players and coaches on the opposing sideline from the waist up. The first game, against the Rams, was so hot, but better, football weather came about by the time we hosted the J-E-T-S (Jets Jets Jets).

In the second half, the Panthers were defending well off to our left. There appeared to be a running play as all the players began shifting to their left when suddenly all the action moved to the right, then downfield away from us. Sam Mills had intercepted a shovel pass and returned it for a touchdown on the way to the Panthers' first franchise triumph.