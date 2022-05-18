Presented by

Presenting Keep Pounding: Stories of Sam

May 18, 2022 at 10:17 AM
CHARLOTTE - This August, Sam Mills will be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

His legacy in the Carolinas has been defined by two words: Keep Pounding.

It's a phrase that resonates through time and circumstance — bringing hope, determination and clarity for Panthers players in critical game situations, for individuals and families fighting cancer and disease, and for Panthers fans everywhere as a defining rallying cry.

The story of Sam Mills and Keep Pounding is the story of all of us, so we want to hear your version.

This summer, as we go back in time to trace Mills' journey from New Jersey to Canton, Ohio and all the people he impacted along the way, we want to hear your stories as well.

We're starting a series called Keep Pounding: Stories of Sam, presented by Atrium Health Levine Cancer Institute. In it, we're asking you to tell us about the ways that Mills may have personally encouraged and inspired you — through a chance meeting or an inspirational message. Or it could be just how the importance of the Keep Pounding mantra has touched your life or the life of someone you love and care for. Or it could be what you remember from his on-field brilliance. Or that time he held the door open for you at the gas station or he signed an autograph for your kids.

Click here to submit your story, and then stay tuned to Panthers.com throughout the summer as we highlight select submissions from Panthers fans everywhere.

51 photos of Sam Mills with the Panthers

View photos of Sam Mills during his time as a player and coach with Carolina.

Sam Mills played for Carolina from 1995-97, then served as an assistant coach from 1998-2004.
