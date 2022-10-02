Panthers Legends share their "Stories of Sam"

Smith wasn't the only one with tears in his eyes Saturday night, but there was also a healthy mixture of laughter. There was linebacker Carlton Bailey telling the story of Sam so energetically dancing at a George Clinton concert that he worried he might have gotten too close to some of the adjacent smoke in the room. There was defensive lineman Gerald Williams joking that he offered to help take up an extra half of a gap on defense for his "vertically challenged teammate." There was former wide receiver Dwight Stone recalling a bone-jarring hit Mills put on him in the 1987 preseason, before they were eventually teammates here, when Stone popped up energetically from the grass to prove his own toughness, only to have the hard-hitting linebacker say: "Here's your helmet. Your huddle's over there." There was former security guard turned team ambassador John Coleman laughing as he recalled the 1995 expansion year scene, when his desk at the Winthrop Coliseum and Mills' locker at the temporary headquarters were too close to the bathrooms for either of their comfort, and the many conversations they had over the years.