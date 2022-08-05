In Canton, Sam Mills has earned the respect of his peers

Polian, who signed Mills to become the cornerstone of the expansion Panthers in 1995, said as a linebacker, Mills was so technically sound that a lack of height became an advantage at times, because of the laws of physics.

"He had incredible balance and ballast," Polian said. "He was able to take on any blocker. You know how they say in football, the low man wins? He could do that, and he understood how to use leverage to make it an advantage."

Former Cardinals safety Aeneas Williams (Class of 2014) grew up in New Orleans, so he was well-versed in the Dome Patrol days, and remembers being inspired when he watched him play.

"He never really realized his size. We saw it, but he didn't," Williams said. "So how Sam carried himself, how he led, how he played the game, you'd have thought he was 6-5.

"That's what I remember. Being tenacious, being a leader of a defense, and being the main cog in that defense that I watched growing up."

Wide receiver Cris Carter (Class of 2013) said Mills' talent was clear, and being 5-foot-9 just made it that much more impressive.

"One thing, my friends, when they come to the Hall, they're always amazed by the size of the guys, starting with people like Mel Blount, Bob Lilly, and Deacon Jones. I mean, monstrous people," Carter said. "There's not a lot of small people in the Hall. Each one of them has a story to themselves.

Sam Mills, and Darrell Green are unique in their skill set, but dynamic leaders, game-changers whenever they come into a room.

"Sam Mills, well deserved, his place in football heaven here in Canton."

Former Bills quarterback Jim Kelly (Class of 2002) played against Mills in the USFL when he was with the Houston Gamblers, and Mills was getting his start with the Philadelphia Stars. There were other great defensive players in that league, notably defensive end Reggie White (Class of 2006), and Kelly said deciding between them was difficult.

"Those guys were on the same plane," Kelly said. "Everybody in the league knew who they were, and they were what you want on your team. Great players, great leaders, Sam and Reggie, Sam was probably one and Reggie was one-A on that list."

Now, they'll be in the same room, members of the same exclusive club, among the greatest to ever play the game.

Here, Sam Mills isn't defined by overachieving.

Here, he's defined by his achievements.