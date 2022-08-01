Steve Smith Sr. ready for "emotions" with Sam Mills going to Hall of Fame

Make no mistake, Smith wants to join Mills in Canton some day, and he should, given his own career accomplishments. Smith was eligible for the first time this year and made the cut to 26 semifinalists.

But between the parallels in their own experiences in football, and being embraced by Mills as an underdog rookie himself, it's a meaningful conversation for Smith.

When you're a 5-foot-9 receiver who wasn't sure if his own team wanted him at times, or a 5-foot-9 linebacker who was cut twice and teaching shop class at a New Jersey high school before getting a chance to play in an on-the-fly league which eventually led to NFL stardom, it's easy to find common ground.

When the world seems to not believe in you, finding someone who does is meaningful.

So Smith gets sentimental when he thinks back to his rookie training camp in 2001 — when he thought people viewed him as little more than a return man — when the then-linebackers coach threw an arm around him on the practice field.

Mills wasn't just offering him tips during a special teams drill; he let Smith know he recognized something in him, that he saw a familiar fire.

From then on, the little guys would stick together, and have each other's back.

"One thing about football, it's a gift and a curse," Smith said. "The curse of it is, you're constantly reminded of your deficiencies. And the gift is you're always being coached up. So you don't really take compliments very well because you're expecting the 'but.' That's one of the things I know for myself, that Sam was always one of those guys. You never questioned the compliment, and you never questioned the coaching. You received, from Sam, both. Not everybody can pull that off.