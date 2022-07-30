Sam Mills left a legacy of leadership across the NFL

Colts head coach Frank Reich learned about a similar dynamic as a short-time teammate.

He and Mills signed with the Panthers in 1995 to be leaders for an expansion team.

Mills was still playing at a Pro Bowl level with the Saints when he signed, while Reich was a long-term backup who was known to general manager Bill Polian from his days with the Bills.

But Reich was effectively a placeholder for rookie Kerry Collins, so his run with the Panthers lasted just one season.

"I was with Sam for one year, but he made an impact on me in a short time," Reich said. "What I would say about meeting Sam, after playing against him, he just had this undeniable presence about him. When he walked in a room, you felt him in the room. Whether it was a meeting room or on the field, you knew he was there.

"Even though his stature was smaller, he was a man among men. He was that kind of person and leader. I knew he was a great player and had heard things about him as a teammate and a leader. But those kinds of things you don't really appreciate until you feel it and see it firsthand. That's just the way Sam was."

Those lessons stuck with Reich, through his own journey from playing into coaching, and he worked to follow that example.

And as he considers the job he does now as a head coach, there are things he remembers distinctly about being Mills' teammate he applies to his job.

"As a person, he had this unique combination of confidence and humility," Reich said. "He had great confidence as a player and person, but also this great humility. It was evident that he wore both of those so well. When you can manage to be strong in both of those areas, confidence and humility, I just think that's a big deal. That's a special it factor. A few guys have it, and he was definitely one.

"Sam could have gone into any field he wanted, and he would have been the CEO, he would have been the boss. Because of some of those things like confidence and humility. He just had so much integrity, so much of an ability to connect with people; he was so authentic, so genuine, but also a fierce competitor. He was a winner. That's probably what really makes him distinct. He had all those traits to help him connect, he was very relational, but he was an absolutely fierce competitor that was going to work as hard as anyone to get the job done.