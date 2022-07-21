In 1995, Sam Mills wrote a new chapter here

Few knew what he meant the way Maxie did. Having played together for eight years in New Orleans, they walked in the door close, and grew closer every day.

And since they both walked in on the wrong side of 30, there was also some skepticism about whether it would work.

"You've got to remember, that team started out with the first pick in the draft (they'd eventually trade down and take Kerry Collins fifth overall), and people thought you were supposed to build with youth," Maxie said. "But he changed the narrative for the whole franchise because he showed that you could build around those veterans and be successful immediately."

Maxie knew that, having seen it first hand. So the things he saw Mills doing were as familiar as they were valuable.

"What Sam brought to the Carolina Panthers was his winning ways, and that was because of what he did every day," Maxie said. "He was a thermostat instead of a thermometer. You could see the room change when he walked in it. He was just the consummate pro and teammate because he was always doing the right thing, even when nobody saw it.

"It was how he challenged men to get better. It was his love of the community and giving back. A lot of great players met Sam for the first time that year and felt like they knew him for life, because the impact he made on them was genuine."

Maxie got to know him better than most. After meeting in 1986 in New Orleans, they became inseparable. That extended beyond their playing days in two cities. When they reached the end of their playing careers, Maxie knew immediately he wanted to go into coaching (he's now an assistant at Colorado). Mills hesitated at first, thinking perhaps he'd be better served going into business.

"He said he was thinking about going into insurance, and I said, 'You look like an insurance agent, with your little glasses,'" Maxie said.

Maxie told that story at Mills' memorial service in Charlotte in 2005 as well, drawing a laugh from a room filled with tears.

He's also expecting a few tears of his own in a few weeks in Canton, when his friend and inspiration will be immortalized in bronze, and he's there to see yet another step in Mills' incredible story.

"I don't know what it's going to be like when it actually happens," Maxie said. "I know it will be a relief that he's finally in the Hall of Fame, and I'm sure a lot of other emotions are going to come up.

"But at the moment, it's hard to imagine what it's going to be like. I think about Sam Mills every day, and as he looks down on me, I hope he's proud of that journey we started together a long time ago."