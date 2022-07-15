For Sam Mills, the USFL was both first and last chance

"We knew he was short, we didn't know he was that short," laughed Peterson, who would later become GM of the Chiefs. "When we were building the USFL from scratch, a lot of our work was based on connections we had in football, and recommendations. When Rutigliano called me, he told me he still wasn't sure why he had cut him the year before, but he strongly recommended we sign him.

"And I remember clearly him telling me, 'Don't cut this guy until you see him in full pads and he hits somebody.'"

As with many things USFL, there was an improvised and on-the-fly quality to that tryout. After watching players on the field, hasty evaluations and negotiations were convened on the sidelines inside a van that belonged to assistant coach Joe Pendry (who would go on to become the Panthers' first offensive coordinator). The van had swiveling captain's chairs up front to allow for a makeshift meeting space.

Terry Bradway was on the field and in that van, and remembers offering Mills on the spot.

"From day one, he showed up and showed out," said Bradway, a former GM with the Jets and now a personnel consultant with the Panthers. "He showed he could play with anyone."

Then, he just had to decide if he wanted to play.

Two months passed between the offer and the Mills accepting the contract which would change his life and the lives of so many others. Memories vary over contract details from 30 years ago, but if he was going to play professional football, it was going to be for around $25,000, an amount that made considerations of a stable job at a public school a real one.