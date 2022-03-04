Sam Mills makes Hall of Fame debut

CHARLOTTE — Players don't go into the Pro Football Hall of Fame with a specific team affiliation, the way they do in other sports.

But the first look at Sam Mills in Canton has a familiar look for Panthers fans.

Crews at the Hall of Fame installed the huge banner honoring this year's class on Friday, and it shows Mills in his Panthers uniform. The photo was approved by the Mills family.

The 37 1/2-foot by 32 1/2-foot banner will be in place through the August enshrinement ceremony and until next spring — a year's worth of exposure for the Panthers legend.