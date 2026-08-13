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Training Camp Observations: Chuba Hubbard "week-to-week" with hamstring

Aug 13, 2026 at 12:33 PM
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by Darin Gantt & Kassidy Hill
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CHARLOTTE — Jonathon Brooks was going to get some run with the ones anyway, and now he might get a little more.

Panthers head coach Dave Canales said that starting running back Chuba Hubbard had "a legit hamstring," and would be considered week-to-week.

Hubbard felt something grab during one-on-ones Wednesday, so he was taken for an MRI. Canales said the hope is that Hubbard will be ready by the regular season opener.

"We're going to get him some treatment," Canales said. "Very confident he'll be ready for game one, trying to get him out there sooner than that, but again, we'll be smart about it. We'll get him back in the appropriate time."

In the short term, Canales said Brooks and Trevor Etienne would split time with the first group Saturday against the Bills, with AJ Dillon ready as well. Those three should get most of the work with the first group.

Brooks hasn't appeared in a game since his second ACL tear in Week 14 of the 2024 season, missing all of last year as he recovered.

Adding TE Darren Waller about "competition"

The Panthers plan to sign veteran tight end Darren Waller to a one-year deal soon, though he wasn't at practice Thursday. Since they're traveling to Buffalo tomorrow, and he wouldn't have been ready to play this weekend anyway, there was no reason to rush.

But Canales was enthusiastic about adding the former Pro Bowler to the mix at the position, after conversations with general manager Dan Morgan. The 33-year-old appeared in nine games for the Dolphins last year and had six touchdowns. Against the Panthers in Week 5, he had five catches for 78 yards and a touchdown, evidence of his play-making ability.

"I mean just watching him over the years, he had a fantastic game here when they came last season and made some big plays against us," Canales said. "Just on brand with Dan and I just looking for ways to challenge our roster, challenge our rooms, bring different types of talent into the rooms to really challenge the group and see what we have there, and we felt like it was a good fit.

"There was a lot of conversations back and forth, about just the vision and, the group that he's coming into. So, felt comfortable about that, found an agreement, and then we'll bring him in and do the physical and all that stuff shortly."

Miami Dolphins tight end Darren Waller (83) flexes after catching a pass for a first down during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers, Sunday Oct. 5, 2025, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Brian Westerholt)
Brian Westerholt/AP

Canales evaluated Waller coming out in the draft, when he was a wide receiver from Georgia Tech, and praised his "route-craft" as he made the transition. Waller's topped 1,100 yards twice in his career, in 2019 and 2020 when he was with the Raiders.

"It took him a couple of years to settle into the position, but, he improved his route craft," Canales said. "He's fast. He's 6-foot-5, so he really creates a dynamic possibility. And again, this is a competition, he knows that, he understands that that's part of this deal and how we're trying to challenge our roster. So, talked to him last night and he's fired up to come here to meet the guys."

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) in action during an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
Adam Hunger/AP

Tre'von Moehrig knows Waller well

Safety Tre'von Moehrig spent two seasons in Las Vegas with Waller, facing the tight end in practice every day and learning firsthand what made him such an elite talent at the position.

"Oh man, great, great matchups," said Moehrig on Thursday, shaking his head as he remembered. "It was always fun. But man, he's a great guy in the locker room, outside the locker room. Obviously a great athlete. Very gifted. So, it's exciting to see him possibly coming out here and helping this team."

The entire Panthers defense got a taste of this in Week 5 last season when the Panthers beat the Dolphins, but Waller still made plays. The veteran will now infuse a jolt of competition into the tight end room with a speed-and-size combo that Moehrig knows all too well sets him apart.

"It's different. I mean, on tape you can see it," said Moehrig. "Obviously he's very tall. He has a great wingspan. He's fast, he's strong, so he has all the intangibles to make it hard on the defense, so I'm glad he's going to be coming over here."

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Hendrick Motorsports on hand for practice

The Panthers hosted their old friends from Hendrick Motorsports on Thursday, after making a couple of trips to their facility in recent years.

The Panthers visited in 2024 and also in June, getting a chance to change some tires and seeing the way they compete and prepare, but also how they build a culture.

Hendrick has 15 Cup championships and well over 300 race wins, so they're the kind of role model you want. The fact they're good neighbors, and have formed a bond over the years doesn't hurt. The crews got a stadium tour and watched practice.

"They let us get out there and change tires, they put us on the clock," Canales said. "Then they showed us how it's done, and put up some really impressive time.

"So we were really happy to host them today and be able to see us, our full operation."

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Quarterback rotation for Bills game

Canales said previously that starting quarterback Bryce Young would play about 10 to 20 snaps Saturday afternoon against the Bills, but went through the rest of the rotation Thursday.

He said backup Kenny Pickett would take over when Young was finished and play into the third quarter, with Kyle Trask finishing up the game.

Undrafted rookie Haynes King won't play after suffering a hamstring injury on his last-second, game-winning touchdown run last week in Canton.

Thomas Davis, Zakee Wheatley
Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers

TD in the house

The pit crews from Hendrick weren't the only guests Thursday.

Panthers legend Thomas Davis was on hand, hanging out during practice with former Chargers pass-rusher Melvin Ingram.

The 37-year-old Ingram lives in the area. He also spent time with the Steelers, Chiefs, and Dolphins, and had 58.5 sacks during his career. He went to three Pro Bowls after he was an All-American at South Carolina.

PHOTOS| Training camp | 8/13

Take a look inside the Panthers' training camp practice on Thursday.

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