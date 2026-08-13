Training Camp Observations: Chuba Hubbard "week-to-week" with hamstring

Adding TE Darren Waller about "competition"

The Panthers plan to sign veteran tight end Darren Waller to a one-year deal soon, though he wasn't at practice Thursday. Since they're traveling to Buffalo tomorrow, and he wouldn't have been ready to play this weekend anyway, there was no reason to rush.

But Canales was enthusiastic about adding the former Pro Bowler to the mix at the position, after conversations with general manager Dan Morgan. The 33-year-old appeared in nine games for the Dolphins last year and had six touchdowns. Against the Panthers in Week 5, he had five catches for 78 yards and a touchdown, evidence of his play-making ability.

"I mean just watching him over the years, he had a fantastic game here when they came last season and made some big plays against us," Canales said. "Just on brand with Dan and I just looking for ways to challenge our roster, challenge our rooms, bring different types of talent into the rooms to really challenge the group and see what we have there, and we felt like it was a good fit.