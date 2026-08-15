Rapid Reactions: Panthers fall on the road to the Bills

One play later, after the 8-yard loss, Phillips went after Allen again, this time pushing him far out of the pocket, hand-fighting with the big quarterback the whole way. After Allen threw the ball away, the two former AFC East foes shared a big laugh and even bigger hug.

Panthers starting defenders were on the field to start the second drive but were pulled midway through. The second-team took over, getting baptized by fire against the MVP passer. Trevis Gipson had a would-be sack, but a facemask negated the play. Rookie Will Lee III got a first-hand lesson on what it's like to defend an Allen-to-D.J. Moore throw, and then Allen found Keon Coleman for a 9-yard touchdown.

After that, the Bills offensive starters were officially done for the day as well.

Gipson spent a lot of time in the backfield on Saturday. While the sack against Allen was negated, he did register one against Kyle Allen.