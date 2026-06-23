Bryce Young comes in at No. 98 on the NFL Top 100 list

While the differences are subtle, teammates have picked up on Young's growing sense of comfort. It's not the social media buzz that comes with barking at teammates to get better in practice — they've all seen that before when the mics weren't hot. It's the way he's moving through an offseason that includes some adjustments. The player personnel changes have been slight, but he's adapting to the voice of Idzik in his earpiece rather than head coach Dave Canales (who called offensive plays for the first two seasons), and having some new wrinkles added to the offense to better suit his strengths.

Young said OTAs were a time for "pushing the envelope," finding out the things they're good at, and building on those. As he calls it "figuring out how we're going to start to build our own identity."

"We've experimented with some new stuff during OTAs," he said. "I think for us the ability to just get in and out of stuff, for me feeling comfortable having consistency in this offense, being able to operate the line of scrimmage is something that we've had reps in. Now that we've talked about trying to incorporate a little bit more this upcoming season, it's great that we have this group of smart guys who can comprehend things.