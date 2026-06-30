Top 100 is only the start for Tetairoa McMillan, who comes in at No. 87 

That instinctual athleticism, coupled with institutional knowledge gained at a lightning pace, is why, according to Idzik, the receiver was able to catapult himself into the Top 100 in one season.

"Accelerated growth," Idzik answered to McMillan's greatest strength. "He came in, we joke about it, whatever his age is, he's going on 30, and he soaks up things like a sponge.

"He's a guy that I'll go to, to make sure that, 'Hey, how do you, how do you see the leverage you're playing on 3rd down? How do you see these coverages?' I look forward to going there now that he's got all the offensive terminology under his belt and then continuing to grow it.