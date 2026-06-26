"Confidence and swag": How Will Lee went from unassuming to big impact this spring

"I don't want to mess up because if you mess up, you're affecting everybody else, so my whole thing was going out there to be a trustworthy player on the team, so that was my whole thing," said Lee.

"Everybody on the team has different things they excel in, and me being able to be versatile and play off of everybody else and just make it like a puzzle piece, I fit into the puzzle. It's just really easy because right now, Jaycee and Mike, here they play field boundary, so I, being the new guy, being the rookie, I'm learning both, so it makes it really easy.

"They vets, they know field and boundary, so it makes it easier for them to trust me that I know what I'm doing to the field or I know what I'm doing to the boundary and then with the safeties, we might be in different conversations on what we're running to this set or this specific formation and it's like boom, I know what the safety is going to do and he's telling me what to do and I excel at what I need to do to make everything go right.