With the No. 129 overall pick, the Panthers choose cornerback Will Lee

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers added some depth and competition to the secondary with their fourth-round pick.
With the 119th overall selection, the Panthers took Texas A&M cornerback Will Lee III
The 6-foot-1, 189-pound Lee started the last two years for the Aggies after transferring from Kansas State (he began in junior college in Iowa).
He had two interceptions as a junior and returned one for a touchdown.
He's an experienced boundary corner with size and long arms, which is one of the prerequisites in this defense.
View photos of cornerback Will Lee III during his years at Texas A&M, drafted by Carolina in the fourth round of the 2026 NFL Draft.