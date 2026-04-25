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With the No. 129 overall pick, the Panthers choose cornerback Will Lee

Apr 25, 2026 at 01:32 PM
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by Darin Gantt & Kassidy Hill
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CHARLOTTE — The Panthers added some depth and competition to the secondary with their fourth-round pick.

With the 119th overall selection, the Panthers took Texas A&M cornerback Will Lee III

The 6-foot-1, 189-pound Lee started the last two years for the Aggies after transferring from Kansas State (he began in junior college in Iowa).

He had two interceptions as a junior and returned one for a touchdown.

He's an experienced boundary corner with size and long arms, which is one of the prerequisites in this defense.

PHOTOS: Will Lee III during his college years

View photos of cornerback Will Lee III during his years at Texas A&M, drafted by Carolina in the fourth round of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Texas A&M defensive back Will Lee III (18) goes through drills and testing at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Friday, Feb. 27, 2026. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
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Texas A&M defensive back Will Lee III (18) goes through drills and testing at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Friday, Feb. 27, 2026. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Eric Gay/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Texas A&M defensive back Will Lee III (18) runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Friday, Feb. 27, 2026. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
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Texas A&M defensive back Will Lee III (18) runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Friday, Feb. 27, 2026. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Texas A&M defensive back Will Lee III (18) runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Friday, Feb. 27, 2026. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
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Texas A&M defensive back Will Lee III (18) runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Friday, Feb. 27, 2026. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Miami running back Mark Fletcher Jr. (4) is tackled by Texas A&M cornerback Will Lee III (4) and defensive end Cashius Howell (9) after a short gain during the first quarter in the first round of the College Football Playoff Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)
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Miami running back Mark Fletcher Jr. (4) is tackled by Texas A&M cornerback Will Lee III (4) and defensive end Cashius Howell (9) after a short gain during the first quarter in the first round of the College Football Playoff Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)

Sam Craft/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Texas wide receiver Emmett Mosley V, left, and Texas A&M cornerback Will Lee III (4) battle for position during the first half of an NCAA college football game Friday, Nov. 28, 2025, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Stephen Spillman)
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Texas wide receiver Emmett Mosley V, left, and Texas A&M cornerback Will Lee III (4) battle for position during the first half of an NCAA college football game Friday, Nov. 28, 2025, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Stephen Spillman)

Stephen Spillman/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Texas A&M defensive back Will Lee III (26) breaks up a pass intended for McNeese State wide receiver Jessie Campbell III (5) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)
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Texas A&M defensive back Will Lee III (26) breaks up a pass intended for McNeese State wide receiver Jessie Campbell III (5) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)

Sam Craft/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Texas A&M defensive back Will Lee III (26) reacts after intercepting a pass from McNeese State during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)
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Texas A&M defensive back Will Lee III (26) reacts after intercepting a pass from McNeese State during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)

Sam Craft/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Texas running back Quintrevion Wisner (26) is tackled by Texas A&M defensive back Will Lee III (26) after a catch and run during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)
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Texas running back Quintrevion Wisner (26) is tackled by Texas A&M defensive back Will Lee III (26) after a catch and run during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)

Sam Craft/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Texas A&M defensive back Will Lee III looks on during the first half of an NCAA college football game between Texas A&M and Arkansas, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024, in Arlington, Texas. Texas A&M won 21-17. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
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Texas A&M defensive back Will Lee III looks on during the first half of an NCAA college football game between Texas A&M and Arkansas, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024, in Arlington, Texas. Texas A&M won 21-17. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Julio Cortez/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Texas A&M defensive back Will Lee III (26) returns an interception thrown by Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers for a touchdown during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)
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Texas A&M defensive back Will Lee III (26) returns an interception thrown by Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers for a touchdown during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)

Sam Craft/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
FILE - Texas A&M defensive back Will Lee III reacts after a play against Arkansas during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024, in Arlington, Texas. Texas A&M won 21-17. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)
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FILE - Texas A&M defensive back Will Lee III reacts after a play against Arkansas during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024, in Arlington, Texas. Texas A&M won 21-17. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)

Julio Cortez/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Texas A&M's Will Lee III celebrates after defeating Notre Dame 41-40 in an NCAA football game Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty)
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Texas A&M's Will Lee III celebrates after defeating Notre Dame 41-40 in an NCAA football game Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty)

Paul Beaty/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Auburn running back Damari Alston (0) is stopped in the backfield by Texas A&M cornerback Will Lee III (4) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)
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Auburn running back Damari Alston (0) is stopped in the backfield by Texas A&M cornerback Will Lee III (4) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)

Sam Craft/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LSU tight end Trey'Dez Green (14) pulls in a touchdown reception against Texas A&M cornerback Will Lee III (4) in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025 in Baton Rouge, La. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
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LSU tight end Trey'Dez Green (14) pulls in a touchdown reception against Texas A&M cornerback Will Lee III (4) in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025 in Baton Rouge, La. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Gerald Herbert/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Texas A&M cornerback Will Lee III (4) celebrates after the Aggies stopped South Carolina on fourth down during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
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Texas A&M cornerback Will Lee III (4) celebrates after the Aggies stopped South Carolina on fourth down during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

David J. Phillip/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Texas A&M cornerback Will Lee III (4) tries to tackle Miami wide receiver Joshua Moore (3) during the second half of the first round of the NCAA College Football Playoff, Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Karen Warren)
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Texas A&M cornerback Will Lee III (4) tries to tackle Miami wide receiver Joshua Moore (3) during the second half of the first round of the NCAA College Football Playoff, Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Karen Warren)

Karen Warren/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
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