 Skip to main content
Advertising

Panthers trade up to No. 49 to take defensive tackle Lee Hunter

Apr 24, 2026 at 08:15 PM
Author Image
Darin Gantt
26_Draft_Black_16x9_LeeHunter

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers made another big addition to defense, and it took a deal.

They traded up to the 49th overall pick Friday night, so they could take Texas Tech defensive tackle Lee Hunter.

To get there, they gave up the 51st and 159th overall picks to Minnesota in exchange for the 49th and 196th.

A massive run-stopper, Hunter adds to the mix on the defensive front, where the Panthers added Tershawn Wharton and Bobby Brown III in free agency last year.

The 23-year-old Hunter has shown some flashes as an interior rusher for a player his size.

6-3, 318-pound nose tackle helps fill the absence of veteran A'Shawn Robinson, who was released this offseason and signed with the Buccaneers.

PHOTOS: Lee Hunter during his college years

View photos of defensive tackle Lee Hunter during his years at Texas Tech, drafted by Carolina in the second round of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Texas Tech defensive tackle Lee Hunter (2) defends against Central Florida during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025, in Lubbock, Texas. (AP Photo/Justin Rex)
1 / 29

Texas Tech defensive tackle Lee Hunter (2) defends against Central Florida during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025, in Lubbock, Texas. (AP Photo/Justin Rex)

JUSTIN REX/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Texas Tech defensive tackle Lee Hunter (2) lines up against Central Florida during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025, in Lubbock, Texas. (AP Photo/Justin Rex)
2 / 29

Texas Tech defensive tackle Lee Hunter (2) lines up against Central Florida during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025, in Lubbock, Texas. (AP Photo/Justin Rex)

JUSTIN REX/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Texas Tech defensive tackle Lee Hunter (2) lines up against Central Florida during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025, in Lubbock, Texas. (AP Photo/Justin Rex)
3 / 29

Texas Tech defensive tackle Lee Hunter (2) lines up against Central Florida during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025, in Lubbock, Texas. (AP Photo/Justin Rex)

JUSTIN REX/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Texas Tech's Romello Height (9), Lee Hunter (2) and others celebrate after Height recovered a BYU fumble in the second half of a Big 12 Conference championship NCAA college football game Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
4 / 29

Texas Tech's Romello Height (9), Lee Hunter (2) and others celebrate after Height recovered a BYU fumble in the second half of a Big 12 Conference championship NCAA college football game Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Julio Cortez/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
National Team defensive tackle Lee Hunter (10), of Texas Tech, runs through drills during practice for the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game Tuesday, Jan. 27, 2026, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
5 / 29

National Team defensive tackle Lee Hunter (10), of Texas Tech, runs through drills during practice for the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game Tuesday, Jan. 27, 2026, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Butch Dill/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
National Team defensive tackle Lee Hunter (10), off Texas Tech, runs through drills during practice for the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game Wednesday, Jan. 28, 2026, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
6 / 29

National Team defensive tackle Lee Hunter (10), off Texas Tech, runs through drills during practice for the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game Wednesday, Jan. 28, 2026, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Butch Dill/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
National Team defensive tackle Lee Hunter (10), of Texas Tech, runs through drills during practice for the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game Wednesday, Jan. 28, 2026, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
7 / 29

National Team defensive tackle Lee Hunter (10), of Texas Tech, runs through drills during practice for the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game Wednesday, Jan. 28, 2026, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Butch Dill/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
National Team defensive tackle Lee Hunter (10), of Texas Tech, runs through drills during practice for the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game Wednesday, Jan. 28, 2026, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
8 / 29

National Team defensive tackle Lee Hunter (10), of Texas Tech, runs through drills during practice for the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game Wednesday, Jan. 28, 2026, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Butch Dill/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
National Team defensive tackle Lee Hunter (10), of Texas Tech, runs through drills during practice for the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game Wednesday, Jan. 28, 2026, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
9 / 29

National Team defensive tackle Lee Hunter (10), of Texas Tech, runs through drills during practice for the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game Wednesday, Jan. 28, 2026, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Butch Dill/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
Texas Tech defensive lineman Lee Hunter (15) speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Wednesday, Feb. 25, 2026. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
10 / 29

Texas Tech defensive lineman Lee Hunter (15) speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Wednesday, Feb. 25, 2026. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Texas Tech defensive lineman Lee Hunter (15) runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, Feb. 26, 2026. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
11 / 29

Texas Tech defensive lineman Lee Hunter (15) runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, Feb. 26, 2026. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy
Texas Tech defensive lineman Lee Hunter (15) runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, Feb. 26, 2026. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
12 / 29

Texas Tech defensive lineman Lee Hunter (15) runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, Feb. 26, 2026. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy
Texas Tech defensive lineman Lee Hunter (15) runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, Feb. 26, 2026. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
13 / 29

Texas Tech defensive lineman Lee Hunter (15) runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, Feb. 26, 2026. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy
Texas Tech defensive lineman Lee Hunter runs a position drill during the school's NFL football pro day, Thursday, March 26, 2025, in Lubbock, Texas. (AP Photo/Annie Rice)
14 / 29

Texas Tech defensive lineman Lee Hunter runs a position drill during the school's NFL football pro day, Thursday, March 26, 2025, in Lubbock, Texas. (AP Photo/Annie Rice)

Annie Rice/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Texas Tech defensive lineman Lee Hunter attends the school's NFL football pro day, Thursday, March 26, 2025, in Lubbock, Texas. (AP Photo/Annie Rice)
15 / 29

Texas Tech defensive lineman Lee Hunter attends the school's NFL football pro day, Thursday, March 26, 2025, in Lubbock, Texas. (AP Photo/Annie Rice)

Annie Rice/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Kent State quarterback Michael Alaimo (18) looks for a receiver as Central Florida defensive tackle Lee Hunter (2) gives chase during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
16 / 29

Kent State quarterback Michael Alaimo (18) looks for a receiver as Central Florida defensive tackle Lee Hunter (2) gives chase during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Baylor quarterback Blake Shapen (12) throws a pass as Central Florida defensive tackle Lee Hunter (2) applies pressure during the first half of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
17 / 29

Baylor quarterback Blake Shapen (12) throws a pass as Central Florida defensive tackle Lee Hunter (2) applies pressure during the first half of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Baylor quarterback Blake Shapen (12) throws a pass as Central Florida defensive tackle Lee Hunter (2) applies pressure during the first half of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
18 / 29

Baylor quarterback Blake Shapen (12) throws a pass as Central Florida defensive tackle Lee Hunter (2) applies pressure during the first half of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Houston offensive lineman Tank Jenkins (72) and offensive lineman Jack Freeman (75) block against Central Florida defensive tackle Lee Hunter (2) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
19 / 29

Houston offensive lineman Tank Jenkins (72) and offensive lineman Jack Freeman (75) block against Central Florida defensive tackle Lee Hunter (2) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Sam Houston State quarterback Hunter Watson (10) escapes from Central Florida defensive tackle Lee Hunter (2) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024 in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
20 / 29

Sam Houston State quarterback Hunter Watson (10) escapes from Central Florida defensive tackle Lee Hunter (2) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024 in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Arizona quarterback Noah Fifita, left, scrambles away from Central Florida defensive tackle Lee Hunter (2) during the second half in an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Kevin Kolczynski)
21 / 29

Arizona quarterback Noah Fifita, left, scrambles away from Central Florida defensive tackle Lee Hunter (2) during the second half in an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Kevin Kolczynski)

Kevin Kolczynski/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Central Florida defensive tackle Ricky Barber (5) and defensive tackle Lee Hunter (2) celebrate an Arizona quarterback sack during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Kevin Kolczynski)
22 / 29

Central Florida defensive tackle Ricky Barber (5) and defensive tackle Lee Hunter (2) celebrate an Arizona quarterback sack during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Kevin Kolczynski)

Kevin Kolczynski/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Arizona State quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) runs away from Central Florida defensive tackle Lee Hunter (2) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Darryl Webb)
23 / 29

Arizona State quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) runs away from Central Florida defensive tackle Lee Hunter (2) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Darryl Webb)

Darryl Webb/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved
Texas Tech defensive tackle Lee Hunter (2) reacts after making a sack against Arizona State in the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
24 / 29

Texas Tech defensive tackle Lee Hunter (2) reacts after making a sack against Arizona State in the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Rick Scuteri/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Texas Tech defensive lineman Lee Hunter warms up before an NCAA college football game against Kansas State, Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, in Manhattan, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
25 / 29

Texas Tech defensive lineman Lee Hunter warms up before an NCAA college football game against Kansas State, Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, in Manhattan, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Charlie Riedel/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Nov 1, 2025; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; CAP at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-Imagn Images
26 / 29

Nov 1, 2025; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; CAP at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-Imagn Images

Scott Sewell/Scott Sewell
Hunter_Lee_4
27 / 29
Hunter_Lee_3
28 / 29
Nov 1, 2025; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; CAP at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-Imagn Images
29 / 29

Nov 1, 2025; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; CAP at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-Imagn Images

Scott Sewell/Scott Sewell
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

With the No. 83 overall pick, the Panthers take Tennessee receiver Chris Brazzell II

The Volunteers wideout brings more size and speed to the receiver corps, along with 2025 rookie of the year Tetairoa McMillan.

news

5 things to know about defensive tackle Lee Hunter

Get to know the Panthers newest defensive lineman, Lee Hunter, with these fast five facts. Hunter was drafted in the second round of the 2026 NFL draft, at No. 49 overall.

news

As the Panthers enter Day 2 and Day 3 of the NFL Draft, the goal is to "challenge our roster"

The Panthers have six picks remaining, including two on Friday -- so far. The goal for those picks is elevating the talent of the entire roster, and making it harder to make the 53.

news

Monroe Freeling is staying home to give his all for the Carolinas

The South Carolina native will only have to travel three-hours to join the Panthers, giving him a chance to stay home, something that hasn't set in yet for the ecstatic offensive lineman.

news

5 things to know about Monroe Freeling

Get to know the Panthers newest offensive lineman, Monroe Freeling, drafted No. 19 overall Thursday night during the first round of the 2026 NFL draft.

news

For Monroe Freeling, there's a chance to "compete"

The Panthers are not pigeonholing their first round pick into any particular side of the line, or any spot on the depth chart. They just know he's a talent.

news

With the No. 19 overall pick, the Panthers select tackle Monroe Freeling

The Georgia offensive tackle adds some long-term talent to the offensive line, bringing size and athleticism.

news

Panthers' Young, Brown, and McMillan offer advice to prospects ahead of NFL draft

Ahead of tonight's NFL draft, former first-rounders Bryce Young, Derrick Brown, and Tetairoa McMillan offer advice to the prospects waiting to hear their names.

news

Which schools have produced the most Panthers draft picks?

Perhaps not a surprise, but three SEC schools are tied for the most players chosen by the Panthers during the NFL Draft.

news

When considering NFL Draft prospects, age has become a factor

Some players are coming into the league older than ever, but teams have to consider the long-term impact of players at 20 or 21, like the Panthers did last year with Nic Scourton.

news

Carolina Panthers 2026 Mock Draft Report, version 8.0

Check out a collection of who media outlets are projecting for the Panthers at No. 19 overall in the 2026 NFL draft, in our final mock draft ahead of draft.

Advertising