Carolina Panthers 2026 Mock Draft Report, version 8.0 

Had the Vikings not taken Thieneman one spot ahead of the Panthers (in this simulator), he would have been the pick. Georgia tackle Monroe Freeling was tempting. But Dan Morgan has been emphasizing the need for playmakers, which created a Concepcion-Omar Cooper Jr. dilemma. Both are speedsters with the ability to make yards after the catch, a nice complement to Tetairoa McMillan, Jalen Coker and Xavier Legette.