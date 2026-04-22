Carolina Panthers 2026 Mock Draft Report, version 8.0 

CHARLOTTE — The NFL draft is one day away now and the mock drafts are making final predictions. The Panthers pick 19th overall this year, which means there are dozens of possibilities to discuss over the final days. In our final mock draft ahead of Thursday's draft opener, let's check out the latest projections for the Panthers from media outlets.
The Panthers have seven total selections this year, and you can see all of their picks here. Make sure to follow along with the Panthers draft tracker for the latest news, updates, and analysis' leading up to and during the draft.
Peter Schrager—Carolina's trade back (to 28) would still land the Panthers a do-it-all receiver to complement Offensive Rookie of the Year Tetairoa McMillan in an offense on the upswing. Concepcion went for 919 yards and nine scores last season.
Bucky Brooks—Adding a freakishly athletic tight end to the lineup would create more big-play opportunities for Bryce Young. Sadiq's explosiveness and agility make him a nightmarish matchup for linebackers and safeties between the hashes.
Had the Vikings not taken Thieneman one spot ahead of the Panthers (in this simulator), he would have been the pick. Georgia tackle Monroe Freeling was tempting. But Dan Morgan has been emphasizing the need for playmakers, which created a Concepcion-Omar Cooper Jr. dilemma. Both are speedsters with the ability to make yards after the catch, a nice complement to Tetairoa McMillan, Jalen Coker and Xavier Legette.
Concepcion's experience in the run and return games gave the Charlotte native a slight edge, although his drops could lead the Panthers to make the safer choice in Cooper in this scenario.
The best safeties in the draft were gone (in this simulator), so Carolina gets the elite tight end it hasn't had since Greg Olsen almost a decade ago. This gives quarterback Bryce Young another option to take his game to the next level the way drafting wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan helped last year.
Todd McShay—Two Ducks are in play here for the Panthers at 19. While it would be hard to pass on the upside of tight end Kenyon Sadiq, Thieneman is a special talent who could give Carolina speed, versatility, and playmaking ability on defense.
As a rangy center fielder with outstanding ball skills and awareness, EMW will add some much-needed playmaking ability to a unit that needs to generate more turnovers in 2026.
View photos of first round draft pick, Tetairoa McMillan as he arrives in Charlotte to celebrate with fans, tour Bank of America Stadium, and bang the Keep Pounding Drum for the very first time.