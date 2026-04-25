5 things to know about defensive tackle Lee Hunter

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers have strengthened the middle of their defensive line, adding defensive tackle Lee Hunter out of Texas Tech. The three year starter has primarily been a nose guard. Get to know Hunter a little better with these fast five facts.
Three year starter across college, All-American
Hunter started his career at Auburn but didn't see any action. He then followed the coach he originally committed to, Gus Malzahn, to UCF. It was there Hunter really made a name for himself and began to get on the NFL radar. He transferred to Texas Tech for his final year in college, joining one of the best defenses in college football last year.
From his spot at nose tackle, Hunter finished 2025 with 41 tackles, 2.5 sacks, and one forced fumble, being named a first-team All-American for the 2025 season.
Nickname is "The Fridge"
At 6-3, 318 pounds (with a playing weight of 325), it's not hard to understand why Hunter is called "The Fridge." He says the name originated in high school.
"It was originated from, my defense coordinator gave it in high school," Hunter explained. "He said, 'I'm going to call you The Fridge.' I said, why, coach? He said, 'People want to eat, they got to get through you.' So I took that and ran with it.
"I love for the Panthers fan to call me The Fridge."
His idol is Derrick Brown
Hunter is an Alabama native who began his career at Auburn. It meant he was following in the footsteps of the defensive tackle he grew up watching and idolizing, Derrick Brown. The Panthers DT played his entire college career for the Tigers, and it helped inspire Hunter.
"Just seeing his game, how violent he is, how he put hands on people and how he chases down tackles outside the tackle box," Hunter explained of what he loves about watching Brown play. "Majority of these plays come behind, in the backfield and outside the tackle box."
Brown called Hunter Friday night just minutes after the Panthers selected him in the second round. His message to the rookie?
"He told me just be ready to work and come on, let's get it."
Jersey numbers hold a special meaning
While in high school, Hunter always wore No. 7 as a nod to his July birthday. But when he got to UCF, the number wasn't available. So he looked to the other part of his birthday, July 2, and decided to wear No. 2. It's an uncommon number for a defensive tackle, but Hunter loved the way it looked.
"I took it and ran with it and it looked very well on me, right," prodded Hunter.
He said he'd love to carry the number with him to the league but, "whatever number I get, I'm grateful."
Mike Jackson will undoubtedly having something to say about the matter.
Used NIL money for family
After receiving a hefty NIL sum from Texas Tech, Hunter immediately turned around and used it on behalf of his family. He bought his mother a new home and car, as well as posted the upfront money for his brother's trucking business.
By purchasing a home and car for his mother, it also helped provide care for his daughter, Kaylee.
Talking about the purchases after being drafted Friday night, Hunter said, "I really use that saying, God bless you, to bless others. So when I got that blessing, first person I thought about was my mom and my baby girl."
Day 2 of the NFL draft will continue Friday night with round three, in which the Panthers hold pick No. 83 overall. Keep up with the all the latest around the draft with the Panthers draft tracker and draft central page.
View photos of defensive tackle Lee Hunter during his years at Texas Tech, drafted by Carolina in the second round of the 2026 NFL Draft.