With the No. 83 overall pick, the Panthers take Tennessee receiver Chris Brazzell II 

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers added some size and speed on offense in the third round.
With the 83rd overall pick, they drafted Tennessee wide receiver Chris Brazzell.
The 6-4, 198-pounder has 4.37 speed, and a track record of production.
He caught 62 passes for 1,017 yards and nine touchdowns last year.
He adds a new element to a group that includes 2025 rookie of the year Tetairoa McMillan.
View photos of wide receiver Chris Brazzell II during his years at Tennessee, drafted by Carolina in the third round of the 2026 NFL Draft.