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With the No. 83 overall pick, the Panthers take Tennessee receiver Chris Brazzell II 

Apr 24, 2026 at 10:20 PM
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Darin Gantt
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CHARLOTTE — The Panthers added some size and speed on offense in the third round.

With the 83rd overall pick, they drafted Tennessee wide receiver Chris Brazzell.

The 6-4, 198-pounder has 4.37 speed, and a track record of production.

He caught 62 passes for 1,017 yards and nine touchdowns last year.

He adds a new element to a group that includes 2025 rookie of the year Tetairoa McMillan.

PHOTOS: Chris Brazzell II during his college years

View photos of wide receiver Chris Brazzell II during his years at Tennessee, drafted by Carolina in the third round of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Tennessee wide receiver Chris Brazzell II (17) tries to make a catch as he's defended by Florida defensive back Devin Moore (28)during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
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Tennessee wide receiver Chris Brazzell II (17) tries to make a catch as he's defended by Florida defensive back Devin Moore (28)during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Wade Payne/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved
Tennessee wide receiver Chris Brazzell II (17) catches a pass for a touchdown as he's defended by Alabama defensive back King Mack (5) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
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Tennessee wide receiver Chris Brazzell II (17) catches a pass for a touchdown as he's defended by Alabama defensive back King Mack (5) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Wade Payne/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved
Tennessee wide receiver Chris Brazzell II (17) catches a touchdown pass in the end zone during the first half of an NCAA college football game against East Tennessee State, Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
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Tennessee wide receiver Chris Brazzell II (17) catches a touchdown pass in the end zone during the first half of an NCAA college football game against East Tennessee State, Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

George Walker IV/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Tennessee wide receiver Chris Brazzell II (17) works for a catch against Syracuse defensive back Demetres Samuel Jr. (1) during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)
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Tennessee wide receiver Chris Brazzell II (17) works for a catch against Syracuse defensive back Demetres Samuel Jr. (1) during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

Mike Stewart/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Tennessee wide receiver Chris Brazzell II (17) during an NCAA football game against ETSU on Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Amis)
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Tennessee wide receiver Chris Brazzell II (17) during an NCAA football game against ETSU on Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Amis)

John Amis/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Tennessee wide receiver Chris Brazzell II (17) catches touchdown pass in the end zone over East Tennessee State defensive back Jimmy Bowdry (5) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
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Tennessee wide receiver Chris Brazzell II (17) catches touchdown pass in the end zone over East Tennessee State defensive back Jimmy Bowdry (5) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

George Walker IV/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Tennessee wide receiver Chris Brazzell II (17) runs past UAB safety Sirad Bryant (1) for a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
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Tennessee wide receiver Chris Brazzell II (17) runs past UAB safety Sirad Bryant (1) for a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Wade Payne/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved
Tennessee wide receiver Chris Brazzell II (17) celebrates his touchdown against Mississippi State during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Starkville, Miss., Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025. (AP Photo/James Pugh)
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Tennessee wide receiver Chris Brazzell II (17) celebrates his touchdown against Mississippi State during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Starkville, Miss., Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025. (AP Photo/James Pugh)

James Pugh/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Tennessee wide receiver Chris Brazzell II (17) tries to make a catch as he's defended by Arkansas cornerback Jordan Young (4) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
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Tennessee wide receiver Chris Brazzell II (17) tries to make a catch as he's defended by Arkansas cornerback Jordan Young (4) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Wade Payne/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved
Tennessee wide receiver Chris Brazzell II (17) scores a touchdown against Mississippi State during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Starkville, Miss., Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025. (AP Photo/James Pugh)
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Tennessee wide receiver Chris Brazzell II (17) scores a touchdown against Mississippi State during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Starkville, Miss., Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025. (AP Photo/James Pugh)

James Pugh/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Tennessee wide receiver Chris Brazzell II (17) reacts to a call by officials during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Starkville, Miss., Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025. (AP Photo/James Pugh)
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Tennessee wide receiver Chris Brazzell II (17) reacts to a call by officials during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Starkville, Miss., Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025. (AP Photo/James Pugh)

James Pugh/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Tennessee wide receiver Chris Brazzell II (17) catches a pass for a touchdown in the first quarter of an NCAA college football game against Kentucky, Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025, in Lexington, Ky. (AP Photo/Michael Swensen)
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Tennessee wide receiver Chris Brazzell II (17) catches a pass for a touchdown in the first quarter of an NCAA college football game against Kentucky, Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025, in Lexington, Ky. (AP Photo/Michael Swensen)

Michael Swensen/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Tennessee wide receiver Chris Brazzell II (17) is grabbed by the facemask by New Mexico State cornerback Zedekiah Rodriguez-Brown, center, during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
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Tennessee wide receiver Chris Brazzell II (17) is grabbed by the facemask by New Mexico State cornerback Zedekiah Rodriguez-Brown, center, during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Wade Payne/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved
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